Historical society seeking Tri-State Tornado stories

Even though the infamous Tri-State Tornado of March 18, 1925 occurred nearly a century ago, the stories of the devastation, the survivors and the aftermath have been passed down from generation to generation.

In anticipation of the 100th anniversary of the deadliest tornado in U.S. history, the Jackson County Historical Society is gathering first- and second-hand accounts of the tragedy.

“We’ve put the call out to people to whom stories have been handed down – the stories that have been heard from grandpas or uncles of their experience with the tornado, even if they have never been written down before,” explained Laura Cates Duncan, a volunteer with the society.

Cates Duncan said the organization understands that actual survivors of the tornado may no longer be living, so the next step is to talk to descendants of them.

“To get the stories that have been passed down from generation to generation,” she said.

Those stories are out there. Even this reporter’s family has a legend that my grandfather – then a student at what was then Southern Illinois Normal University – along with other male students were all deputized, handed firearms (minus any ammunition) and placed on street corners in Murphysboro to prevent looting.

The accuracy of this family legend is uncertain, but it is an example of the type of stories the historical society is seeking.

“We’re going to put a disclaimer in with the stories that we publish that these are family stories, family lore,” she said.

The Tri-State Tornado cut a ¾ mile-wide, 219 mile-long swath through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, killing 695 including 234 in Murphysboro. More than 2,000 people were injured by the storm and 15,000 homes were destroyed.

“The tornado was such a major event in the area and it was very impactful, even to this day. It’s something that Gorham, Murphysboro, De Soto and other towns still identify with and it just continues to live on,” Cates Duncan said. “We want to remind people of the significance of the tornado.”

She said stories may be complied and added to previously-published photographs taken following the tornado.

Area residents with family tales of the tornado or its aftermath may submit their stories via email to tornado@jchsil.org.

