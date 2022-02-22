How locals are restoring a landmark to the Black community in Cairo

CAIRO — Cairo locals are hoping to preserve Ward Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the three remaining Black landmarks in the area.

The Rev. Ronnie Woods, current pastor at the closed church, is a third-generation attendee and congregation member who is eager to see all of his family’s memories restored to their full glory.

“This was all that I knew,” Woods said. “We did everything here. I have a picture of vacation Bible school; we would have hundreds of kids here. There were concerts here. I remember when Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke here. John Lewis talked in this basement. It’s just so many memories of people that were here that were vibrant. The reason that speakers there is because on Sunday, there were so many people they couldn't get in. So, they would come and park and stand out here so they could hear the services. It was really an amazing place.”

Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church has undergone many name changes, location changes and fires throughout its history.

In 1863, Maria Renfro held an organizational meeting to form a church on 15th Street, according to Don Patton, president of the Cairo Historical Preservation Project.

The church continued to evolve and relocated two times in six years.

Ten years after that the church was destroyed, it was moved and renamed the Corinthian Temple, Patton said.

The name Ward Chapel A.M.E Church first shows up in Sanborn Fire Insurance records in 1891 when the church moved to its current location at 420 17th St, Patton said.

In 1914, a fire occurred at the church.

A new building was erected in the same spot built out of a mixture of soot-stained bricks and new bricks, Woods said.

It is also speculated that Cairo was one of the stops on the Liberty Line going north, according to Patton.

That coupled with work of the A.M.E. churches during that time it is suspected that the this church, during one of it's first iterations, was involved in the Underground Railroad, according to the Cairo Historical Preservation Project website.

'A historical journey'

Throughout the changes, the church remained a staple to several within the community.

“It's been a historical journey with this church, as far as the black community is concerned, and that is our concern to make sure that we try to preserve it the best we can,” Woods said.

They are also raising funds for the Cairo Public Library, Cairo Custom House and Magnolia Manor.

However, Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church is the location in the most disarray.

Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church is also one of the only three remaining landmarks for the Black community in Cairo, according to Patton.

“Cairo is very historical,” Patton said. “First Missionary Baptist Church on 19th Street was formed in 1874, Sumner High School which was the Black predominant high school, (and Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church) are the three remaining black landmarks in Cairo. It’s important to be able to pass on the history of the black community to our younger generation in terms of how important these three landmarks are. So, they will be able to tell their children as we move forward.”

Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church closed about nine years ago as the congregation began to die out, Woods said.

Woods tried to keep the place running on his own as the pastor, however, it ended up being too much.

As he closed the doors all he felt was heartbreak, he said.

“It was heartbreaking. There were many Sundays I came here, and it was just me. It was me and the memories and sometimes I say the ghosts and there were many tears.”

As Woods spoke with The Southern outside of the church, he recalled just how beautiful and lively the now empty grass-filled lots around the church used to be.

“I see all the houses that were here,” Woods said. “There were houses there that were like row houses. There were houses over here. There were houses down here and I could remember the people that lived in those houses, all the way to the corner. I see visually houses of people other than the way it is now.”

Most of Woods’ family will not be alive to see the preservation and repurposing of the building come to fruition. However, it is for those that have since passed and the memories that this project is so important.

The memories and the people lost are "the reason to do this. So, they can see their grandkids and their great grandkids and their great grandkids can come back and look and say this is where a lot of them started," he said.

Since starting fund raising in April of last year, the project has received a few donations as well as a $2,500 grant from Landmarks Illinois.

Landmarks Illinois is one of the state's leading voice, "for historic preservation. We promote preservation, restoration and adaptive reuse of buildings and sites of many types in order to leverage our past to create a better future," according to their website.

Despite all of the hardship the church has been through, Woods is beyond grateful for the chance to bring it back to it's former glory through donations and grants like the one from Landmarks Illinois.

"I could never thank Don enough for his support and his help ... and the committee's vision on trying to preserve this," Woods said. "I didn't know what I was going to do. But you know, I always say God has a plan, and God has a ram in the bush. Don has been the ram in the bush. He's really done a lot of the work and put a lot of energy in trying to keep the church preserved."

