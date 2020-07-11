Mike Bost wants National Park status for parts of Prairie du Rocher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, has asked the secretary of the interior to consider sites in Prairie du Rocher for National Park status.

A Friday news release from Bost’s office said Bost penned a letter to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt requesting that the National Park Service conduct a study of the historical significance of sites in Prairie du Rocher. The release said the request comes as Prairie du Rocher, one of the oldest French villages in the United States, prepares to celebrate its 300th anniversary in 2022.

“Prairie du Rocher is a national treasure that we are blessed to have right here in Southern Illinois,” Bost said in the release. He went on to say that it was established in 1722 and was integral in establishing the western boundary of the U.S. after the Revolutionary war.

Though an official National Park System designation could take some time, Bost said this reconnaissance study is the first step.

Chris Martin, coordinator of economic development for Randolph County, is also quoted in the release. He said the village’s story is “largely unknown to Americans and overseas visitors.” He said a National Park designation will help tell the story of “where Illinois began, the Kaskaskia Cahokia Trail, and how the U.S. expanded from here."

In his letter, a copy of which was included with the news release, Bost put forward three proposed sites to be considered for the establishment of the park: Bienvenue Home, the Creole House and the Pierre Menard Home. He said there has been community support for the proposal.

