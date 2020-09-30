 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New film to explore Big Muddy Monster lore
0 comments
alert top story

New film to explore Big Muddy Monster lore

{{featured_button_text}}
Big Muddy Monster

Crews film a documentary about the Big Muddy Monster in Murphysboro. 

 Provided by Joe Tury

MURPHYSBORO — Christian Baril has told the story of his encounter with the Big Muddy Monster to friends, families and newspaper reporters, but not on camera, and certainly not standing in the backyard where it happened more than 40 years ago — that is, until last weekend.

Baril has previously recalled that incident from 1973 to The Southern. He said he was 3 years old, playing in a sandbox with his neighbor. It was getting toward dusk in his Westwood Hills neighborhood in Murphysboro. After his buddy went home, Baril said he stayed outside. It was then that he remembered seeing something, but doesn’t recall the “actual seeing of it.”

In fear, he said he turned around and looked up at his house. The lights were all on as night set in, and the windows glowed. Baril said he had one thought.

“Mommy.”

Looking back on that moment this week, Baril said seeing his house at dusk, all lit up, warm yellow light pouring from the windows, was like seeing a helicopter leaving Vietnam during the war, or, more simply, the comfort of mommy.

After telling his mom and dad what he saw, they brushed it off and sent the toddler to bed.

What ensued after he went to bed was widely talked about and reported on as police and bloodhounds chased something through the woods behind Baril’s Murphysboro neighborhood. Baril’s story will be featured in a new documentary film, “Creature from Big Muddy: An Illinois Bigfoot Legend,” aimed at chronicling the folklore of Southern Illinois’ own Bigfoot creature.

Joseph Tury lives outside of Springfield and makes documentary films in his spare time. In his time researching Illinois folklore, he came upon reports of Little Egypt’s big, hairy, ape-like creature that has been spooking teens and night owls for decades. A big part of his research was Chad Lewis' and Kevin Nelson’s 2019 book “The Big Muddy Monster: Legends, Sightings and Other Strange Encounters.”

Tury said he began working with locals earlier this year to start the project, and was happy to have Nelson and Lewis on board. He said he’s not trying to make anything that proves or disproves anything.

“I’m not filming a Bigfoot. I’m just telling the story,” Tury said.

Reader opinions from 1988

In 1988, The Southern asked readers what they thought about the Big Muddy Monster.

This was Nelson and Lewis’ exact reason for writing the book, too, which made them far more interested in working with Tury.

“I thought it was a nice acknowledgement of an area legend,” Nelson said of Tury’s interest in his and his partner’s work.

Tury and Lewis both said that despite the rich lore surrounding the Big Muddy Monster, it flies below the radar of many monster enthusiasts. They both hoped the film would bring the story to more people.

“I think that it deserves a much bigger audience,” Lewis said.

Illinois 200: Illinois boasts a hair-raising history of beasts and legends

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Baril said he hadn’t been back to his childhood home in Murphysboro since 1988, and was surprised to be able to go back to his old backyard, back to the edge of the woods where he encountered the Big Muddy Monster in 1973.

“It was weird. I got the chills,” Baril said of coming back to his childhood home.

Baril said he was initially reluctant to be interviewed — he said talking about seeing monsters in his backyard as a kid doesn’t always present the best professional image. But, he said, he ultimately agreed, and is glad he did.

“It felt like therapy,” he said. Baril added that he knows it’s not the same as recalling some past trauma, but he said there was a level of shame involved in the sighting, at least earlier in his life. Baril and the others all said the public has grown more welcoming of monster sighting stories and their witnesses.

As to whether or not he believes in the monster, Baril said he’s not, not a believer.

“We have no idea what it was,” Baril said, adding that he was sure of one thing.

“I don’t think some guy tripping on acid in a gorilla suit is going to (get away from the search party),” Baril said.

Tury was of a similar mind.

“I’m open to having it be real. I wish it was real. I don’t know if it is or not,” he said. “What I really enjoy is the stories, the legends.”

Nelson, Lewis and Baril said keeping an open mind is less about trying to find an answer and more about embracing the answerless. It’s about seeing the world more the way a child would, with wonder and awe and curiosity.

Big Muddy Monster Sketch

A drawing of the Big Muddy Monster from June 1988.

“We could all use a little bit more of that,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he hopes 100 years from now campers at Lake Murphysboro will still be spooked by an unseen crash in the woods. It could be a possum or raccoon tumbling around out there. But then again, maybe not.

“Was it something else,” he said they might ask.

Tury said his film will be released around the end of the year and will be available on Amazon streaming video.

Haunted Southern Illinois: Legends of ghosts and strange occurrences 

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News