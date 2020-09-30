New film to explore Big Muddy Monster lore

MURPHYSBORO — Christian Baril has told the story of his encounter with the Big Muddy Monster to friends, families and newspaper reporters, but not on camera, and certainly not standing in the backyard where it happened more than 40 years ago — that is, until last weekend.

Baril has previously recalled that incident from 1973 to The Southern. He said he was 3 years old, playing in a sandbox with his neighbor. It was getting toward dusk in his Westwood Hills neighborhood in Murphysboro. After his buddy went home, Baril said he stayed outside. It was then that he remembered seeing something, but doesn’t recall the “actual seeing of it.”

In fear, he said he turned around and looked up at his house. The lights were all on as night set in, and the windows glowed. Baril said he had one thought.

“Mommy.”

Looking back on that moment this week, Baril said seeing his house at dusk, all lit up, warm yellow light pouring from the windows, was like seeing a helicopter leaving Vietnam during the war, or, more simply, the comfort of mommy.

After telling his mom and dad what he saw, they brushed it off and sent the toddler to bed.