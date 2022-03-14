Oral history project seeks out stories from Carbondale's black community

CARBONDALE – Oral histories have been around for centuries and now they are being used to document and detail the experiences of people across Southern Illinois.

From “Carbondale Remembered” to the Reclaiming the African-American Heritage of Southern Illinois Project oral histories, old documents and photographs have been used by the Special Collections Research Center to tell the stories of several generations.

While records help tell a story of people, oral histories have a special place within that, according to Anne Hamilton-Brehm Associate Dean of Special Collections Research Center.

“They really reveal what it was like to live during the times when these people lived, and what was really going on at a grassroots level in our town, how people felt about things," Hamilton-Brehm said.

“Those people shared a lot in common, they had common experiences, and some themes emerge from those common experiences. It’s not facts and figures, it's personal experiences. It just goes to show that even though they experienced life a little bit differently than we do, they had a lot of the same concerns that we do today. When you hear their history and stories you realize that hardly anything ever changes," Hamilton-Brehm added.

Special Collections has housed a variety of oral histories, one of which was a partnership with the Carbondale Preservation Commission.

Through the commission, Dede Lingle Ittner was tasked with collecting oral histories from some of Carbondale’s oldest residents for the “Carbondale Remembered” collection.

From the early 2000s to 2011, Lingle Ittner interviewed 40 people about their life in Carbondale — stories of sickness, hardship and joy.

The stories she captured not only showed what the past was like but also how we got to this present, she said.

“We communicate constantly,” Lingle Ittner said. “I think that it's important that people know that some things we’re building toward ... Maybe that's the most important thing. It's not all good now, but it's certainly been bad or gotten better. We can see what triggered changes from their parents. I would say we understand people better.”

A new project

Special Collections is now working on the Reclaiming the African American Heritage of Southern Illinois Project to help record the histories of Southern Illinois that have often been ignored, according to SIU Political Papers Archivist Walter Ray.

“All communities should have a voice,” Ray said. “They contribute to the history; they have experience here. Some communities are better represented in our documentation than other communities. We want to go out and find the things that aren't well documented, so that we can fill in the historical record.”

Sadly, many sources who contributed to past oral collections have since died.

When Lingle Ittner looks back on her list of interviews, almost every one of them has based including one man who died before he could sign the paperwork for them to use his recording, she said.

As she is now their age when they did the recording, the loss of it all makes her emotional, she said.

“I did get watery and then I got sort of intellectual about it,” Lingle Ittner said. “I remembered (their story) whether they're gone or not. But now that I'm their age ... its more about me thinking I'm glad I knew them. This is their story. Now it's like, 'Oh my gosh, that I'm there now, and I see the same things are happening to me.'”

Ray has lost a handful of sources. One was Ronald Kirby who he had been working with to document some of the history of Colp.

One day the two were going over photographs and driving around Colp and No. 9, the African American community next to Colp, so Kirby could point out important landmarks, Ray said.

The next day Kirby died.

“I know that he's given us photographs, some of which I had an opportunity to talk with him about and identify people in there, but others not,” Ray said. “There’s a class photo from his second-grade class at the school in Colp. I said we have to get together and you can point out everybody and I can write it down where they are. Now, how am I going to identify those people? How are their memories going to be preserved?”

While Kirby’s death was felt by many, it does serve as a valuable lesson, Hamilton-Brehm said.

“That was quite a shock for us,” Hamilton-Brehm said. “In all the years I've been doing this, I've never had that happen in that way. That was a great loss to everybody who knew him. It underscores the importance of getting people's stories as soon as possible. I used to tell people if you want to do an oral history with your parents do it now. Don't wait. I was on the verge of doing an oral history with my dad when he passed away at the age of 67, and I didn't get it. You never know what's going to happen.”

All communities and people have a story to tell and that is why Hamilton-Brehm believes it is important to capture those stories as soon as possible.

“One of the most important reasons to record and share them (oral histories) is that they prove we are not alone in our experiences,” Hamilton-Brehm said. “Oral histories reveal hidden stories and lives left out of the historical record. The experiences of our community through time are worth remembering.”

Anyone with any information about the African American community across Southern Illinois who wants to contribute can go to https://scrc.siu.edu/index.php or call 618-453-2516.

