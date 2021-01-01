Reflecting on the Carbondale Black Panther shootout, 50 years later

Accounts from those living at the home at the time claimed they were asleep in their residence when police started shooting, Aguayo said. Due to Hampton’s recent death, she said those affiliated with the party felt they could be a target and were armed in case there was action taken against them. Those who were in Carbondale on that November morning describe what ensued as chaos.

Robert Hays was a professional staff member and graduate student at SIU at the time of the shootout. “We lived some ways across town, but heard the shooting,” he said, remembering the event. “It sounded like a war zone.”

A 1970 staff report by The Southern included information from police, which stated officers surrounded the house and were fired at with automatic weapons and shotguns, which set off a gun battle that lasted several hours. Several cars and houses in the area were also struck in the crossfire.

It's unclear what time the shooting actually started, but by 8 a.m. only three people remained in the house, according to the Southern Illinoisan report. Two were lying on the roof of the home and another was inside. Elbert Simon, who was then serving as the director of Carbondale’s Employee and Resource Center, approached and entered the house in an attempt to negotiate a surrender. His brother Charles did the same outside of the building.