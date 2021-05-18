The Mound City Memorial Day program is moving. Here's where.

MOUND CITY — The annual Memorial Day gathering hosted by Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission will be in a different location this year.
The program will be held at 10 a.m. May 29 in Veteran’s Park in Mound City due to COVID-19 restrictions at the cemetery. The National Cemetery Administration does not allow any public programs at the national cemeteries at this time.
This year's program will feature Ulysses S. Grant, commander of the Federal Forces at Cairo, circa 1861, as portrayed by Curt Fields.
Tom and Becky Mueller of Mound City National Preservation Commission are excited about this year’s speaker.
“We feel honored that he’s coming to speak,” Becky Mueller said.
Fields is a national recognized historian who has portrayed Grant at Fort Donelson and Shiloh, Tennessee; Vicksburg, Mississippi; and at the 150th anniversary of Lee’s surrender to Grant at Appomattox, Virginia, in 2015. He appears as Gen. Grant in the visitor center film at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and in the Discovery Channel documentary series “How Booze Built America.”
Fields earned his Ph.D. in educational administration and curriculum from Michigan State University. He taught sociology and education courses for the University of Memphis and Belhaven University. Currently, he is an educational consultant.
Tom Mueller met Fields during a program on Grant at the Kellerman Foundation in Cape Girardeau. “He looks just like him,” Tom Mueller said. “He works on realistic portrayal.”
John Gaddis – a historian, professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author – will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual discussion at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
After the program, the public is invited to an old-fashioned Preservation Picnic, held on grounds of the historic "Rawlings Reservation" home located at 315 S. Fourth St. in Mound City. Hamburgers, hot dogs and sides will be served. The event will feature traditional lawn games of horseshoes, corn hole and croquet.
The Muellers said the home is one of the oldest in Mound City.
“This house was brought up the river in 1854,” Becky Mueller said.
“They framed the home in Louisville and floated it up the river,” Tom Mueller explained.
The home has an iron roof from the Civil War-era shipyard that built three of seven iron-clad ships that fought in the war. Troops were housed there during the Civil War, along with three generals, Grant, John Rawlins and Robert E. Lee.
Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission will put flags on the graves at 1 p.m. May 27 at the cemetery with the help of volunteers. The VA is limiting the number of volunteers in the cemetery at one time, so the preservation commission has broken the job into time slots. Times still need filled. To volunteer, call Becky Mueller at 618-521-5228 or Tom Mueller at 573-334-3275.
