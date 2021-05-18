The Mound City Memorial Day program is moving. Here's where.

Fields earned his Ph.D. in educational administration and curriculum from Michigan State University. He taught sociology and education courses for the University of Memphis and Belhaven University. Currently, he is an educational consultant.

Tom Mueller met Fields during a program on Grant at the Kellerman Foundation in Cape Girardeau. “He looks just like him,” Tom Mueller said. “He works on realistic portrayal.”

After the program, the public is invited to an old-fashioned Preservation Picnic, held on grounds of the historic "Rawlings Reservation" home located at 315 S. Fourth St. in Mound City. Hamburgers, hot dogs and sides will be served. The event will feature traditional lawn games of horseshoes, corn hole and croquet.

The Muellers said the home is one of the oldest in Mound City.

“This house was brought up the river in 1854,” Becky Mueller said.

“They framed the home in Louisville and floated it up the river,” Tom Mueller explained.

The home has an iron roof from the Civil War-era shipyard that built three of seven iron-clad ships that fought in the war. Troops were housed there during the Civil War, along with three generals, Grant, John Rawlins and Robert E. Lee.