Today in History: Carbondale Black Panther shootout

CARBONDALE — Seven hundred and seventy-eight. That’s how many times law enforcement fired into an off-campus rental house in Carbondale during a Nov. 12, 1970 standoff at the height of social unrest in Southern Illinois surrounding police brutality, racial justice and the Vietnam War.

The residence was home to the “Carbondale 3,” three Black Southern Illinois University students who were associated with the local Black Panther Party. But, unlike other police raids nationwide at the homes of Black Panther Party members, those living at 401 N. Washington St. shot back.

The Black Panther Party for Self-Defense was founded in October 1966 in Oakland, California. The group was a “revolutionary organization” with an ideology of Black nationalism, socialism, and armed self-defense, particularly against police brutality,” according to the U.S. National Archives.

Its members confronted politicians and created community service programs — called “survival programs” — that provided food, clothing and transportation, according to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. They also founded community health clinics for education and treatment of diseases including sickle cell anemia, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS.

The controversial group was at odds with the federal government, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Central Intelligence Agency. Under President Richard Nixon’s administration, counterintelligence programs targeted the Black Panthers and sought to “discredit and neutralize organizations considered subversive to U.S. political stability,” according to Encyclopædia Britannica.

1969 Chicago raid leaves 2 Black Panthers dead

Flint Taylor, a Chicago-based civil rights attorney, detailed his experience representing the Carbondale Black Panthers in a 2019 excerpt from his book “The Torture Machine: Racism and Police Violence in Chicago.”

Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panther Party, and Mark Clark, the chairman of the Peoria chapter, had both been shot to death during a Dec. 4, 1969 predawn raid at Hampton’s Chicago apartment by a tactical unit of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in conjunction with the Chicago Police Department and the FBI. Two years prior, Hampton had been designated a “radical threat” by the federal agency.

“The plasterboard walls looked like Swiss cheese, ripped by scores of bullets from police weapons that, as we soon learned, included a machine gun, a semiautomatic rifle, and several shotguns,” Taylor wrote in the book excerpt. “A large pool of blood stained the floor at the doorway where Fred’s body had been dragged after he was shot in the head, and there were fresh bloodstains on all the beds in the apartment.”

Taylor writes that the front pages of all four Chicago daily newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune, did not challenge the police’s account of the event. The officers claimed they were met with a barrage of gunfire from the Panthers, provoking a shootout that lasted 20 minutes. After Brian Boyer, a Chicago Sun-Times reporter who was skeptical of the events, visited the apartment and wrote a story that challenged the Tribune’s account, his editors buried the story, prompting him to quit.

“In response, Sun-Times editor-in-chief Jim Hoge was motivated to visit the crime scene, coming straight from the opera to the apartment, dressed to the nines, his wife clad in an expensive fur,” Taylor wrote. “We showed them, by floodlight, the evidence that had convinced Boyer.”

Hampton’s death prompted a 13-year legal battle headed by People’s Law Office in an attempt to find the truth surrounding the Chicago raid.

A federal grand jury, which included one Black member out of 23, acknowledged police had fired more than 90 bullets to a single bullet fired by the Panthers in the Chicago raid, but concluded there was not sufficient probable cause to charge anyone for the deaths. The surviving Panthers decided not to testify before the grand jury, and the report claimed that the jury’s decision not to indict was therefore the Panthers’ fault.

The news of what had occurred in Chicago spread through the state, including in Black Panther circles in Carbondale. Within the year, the Southern Illinois city would see its own Black Panther shootout, but the events and certain details leading up to the Carbondale shootout — even decades later — remain under contention.

How the Carbondale shootout unfolded

The Southern was unable to obtain the case record for the incident from the Carbondale Police Department because the case file was destroyed in 2010 with the approval of the State of Illinois Local Records Commission, according to Marcia Toliver, records supervisor and freedom of information officer for the department.

Carbondale Police claimed in one account, according to a 1970 report by The Southern, that they were looking for suspects related to other shooting incidents earlier that morning when someone shot at them through the window of a home at 401 N. Washington, where several Black Panther members and supporters lived.

Angela Aguayo, who is an associate professor of media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and director of the 2010 documentary “778 Bullets,” said another police account was that law enforcement saw a suspect run into the home, prompting a pursuit and shootout.

Accounts from those living at the home at the time claimed they were asleep in their residence when police started shooting, Aguayo said. Due to Hampton’s recent death, she said those affiliated with the party felt they could be a target and were armed in case there was action taken against them. Those who were in Carbondale on that November morning describe what ensued as chaos.

Robert Hays was a professional staff member and graduate student at SIU at the time of the shootout. “We lived some ways across town, but heard the shooting,” he said, remembering the event. “It sounded like a war zone.”

A 1970 staff report by The Southern included information from police, which stated officers surrounded the house and were fired at with automatic weapons and shotguns, which set off a gun battle that lasted several hours. Several cars and houses in the area were also struck in the crossfire.

It's unclear what time the shooting actually started, but by 8 a.m. only three people remained in the house, according to the Southern Illinoisan report. Two were lying on the roof of the home and another was inside. Elbert Simon, who was then serving as the director of Carbondale’s Employee and Resource Center, approached and entered the house in an attempt to negotiate a surrender. His brother Charles did the same outside of the building.

"During the time police waited for the men to surrender, the two men on the roof sang songs, chanted 'Power to the People' and said they were members of the Black Panther Party,” according to the November 1970 report by The Southern.

The Simon brothers successfully convinced the remaining Black Panther members to surrender to police. When interviewed about entering the home, Elbert Simon said the Black Panther members were "afraid they wouldn't receive medical attention and that they would be shot when they came down,” according to a 1970 report by Gary Blackburn of The Southern Illinoisan.

Aguayo said what was remarkable about the incident in Carbondale — aside from the fact that there were no casualties — was the community intervention that effectively de-escalated further violence.

“It was the only known incident that I’ve been able to find in a rural community and the only known incident of this kind that ended in a ceasefire where no one died,” she said. “That was largely because the community intervened and was able to negotiate a truce between the kids in the house and the police, state and federal law enforcement.”

Abdul Haqq, a community leader who is also imam of the Carbondale Muslim Center, described the aftermath in Aguayo’s documentary. “It was eerie because the next day after, you could still smell the stench of the tear gas and the smell of powder from the weapons they were shooting,” he said, recalling seeing sunlight filter through the house where the bullets had pierced the home.

“I said, ‘Wow I don't know how many rounds they put in there,’” Haqq said in the film. “It was real and it kind of reinforced everybody's opinion of what the Panthers were saying.”

The early morning shootout between the Black Panther-affiliated students and agents from multiple law enforcement agencies — including multiple local police departments, SIU Police and Illinois State Police — injured nine, including four officers and six residents and Panther-affiliates. The uncertain circumstances that led to the incident created misconceptions about the purpose of the Black Panthers, Aguayo said.

“What you don’t often hear is the kind of story about the Black Panther community here being one of young people trying to make a difference in their community,” Aguayo said. “Not just any part of the community, but the part most underserved and in need of resources.”

‘A tinderbox situation’

Milton McDaniel, a Carbondale resident and one of the founders of the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, was 21 when the shootout occurred. He said the Black Panther movement started permeating the Carbondale community in the late ‘60s when John Holmes, a university lecturer in Black American Studies, helped the Black Panthers establish themselves in the community by creating a free breakfast program at the Olivet Free Will Baptist Church.

Part of the Panther’s movement included demonstrations for civil rights, but McDaniel said he believed law enforcement was attempting to “run the Panthers back up north.” Doing so wasn’t an easy task, he said, since “nothing major had taken place in Carbondale that would have given them the reason to, other than they were gathering there.”

Researchers say the situation seemed to be a perfect storm for the shootout to unfold. Aguayo said she believes systemic prejudices through every aspect of life, including segregation in schools, redlining in housing, discrimination in law enforcement, and an overall “culture of white supremacy” all contributed to the tension that preceded the shootout.

“This (was) a tinderbox situation where there was a set of conditions that created a perfect storm,” she said, referencing an interview with Jeffrey Haas — one of the People’s Law Office attorneys who defended the Panther members in the Carbondale case. “At some point a match was going to be lit and something was going to go ablaze.”

Growing up, McDaniel said, Carbondale wasn’t as bad about blatant acts of discrimination when compared to other towns in Southern Illinois.

“Carbondale was never bad like the South, we were never in the South. But, we weren’t always on one accord,” he said. “Separate but equal — that’s pretty much my remembrance of growing up in Carbondale. We didn’t have the Jim Crow stuff, but we did have it where you would walk in a store and they would watch you until you walked out of the store.”

An event like the shootout wasn’t expected in the years leading up to the event, McDaniel said. There seemed to be a strong sense of community fueled by successful sports teams in Carbondale, he said.

The Carbondale Community High School’s boys basketball team made an appearance in the state championship in 1967. That same year, SIU won the National Invitation Tournament, defeating Marquette 71-56 in the championship game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While there were aspects of the community that had people unified, there was also a prominent activist front, McDaniel said.

More than 500 SIU students held a rally and march the next day to “protest police tactics” surrounding the shooting at 401 N. Washington, according to a 1970 report in The Daily Egyptian, SIU’s student newspaper.

“We are going to the scene of the shooting so that you all can see for yourselves the way the police fired into the Black community with no consideration for private citizens or their children,” one of the demonstrators said, according to the report.

The demonstrators alleged excessive use of force by the police department, including shooting into two homes with several children inside, according to media reports. In addition, they claimed police refused to let the people surrender in the besieged house and that the vague descriptions of Black youth wanted in the earlier shooting incidents on the day of the shootout could have fit hundreds of Blacks individuals.

‘We’ll put the past behind us, but we’ll never forget it’

Despite the unfavorable grand jury verdict surrounding the Chicago case, the People’s Law Office received a different outcome in defending those charged in the Carbondale shootout — the “Carbondale 3” were acquitted on all 41 counts related to the shootout.

“As Carbondale was a university town, we were treated to a very sympathetic, multiracial jury that embraced the Panthers’ claims of self-defense, and, after a month-long trial, quickly acquitted the Panthers on trial of all charges,” Taylor wrote in his book. “We celebrated with the jury at a post-verdict party and learned that a young, white Vietnam veteran had demonstrated to his fellow jurors how the Panthers had defended themselves against the police attack.”

McDaniel said the Black Panther movement in Carbondale never fully recovered after the shootout. While he said he doesn’t recall any officials offering a mea culpa surrounding the shootout, he said the city paid for surrounding homes to be repaired that had been hit by stray bullets.

The message from public officials after the shootout, McDaniel said, was to make sure law enforcement was seen out front with messaging that they were simply protecting the community.

“That’s what they were trying to make the community feel,” he said. “That’s what the policemen kept on saying: ‘We were here to protect you all and get them (the Black Panthers) out of the community because they're nothing but bad people and they're nothing but trouble.’”

Aguayo said she found that then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was particularly upset about the support the Panthers had nationwide, and further attempted to quash it.

“When you actually meet the needs of the community, The community then has connections and allegiances to the folks that serve their needs,” she said. “It’s about losing control of the narrative and the power that came with that. ... A lot of these things, I think, were conscious and unconscious attempts to maintain a culture of white supremacy that we continue to see negotiated today.”

Part of the reason she chose to pursue her documentary, Aguayo said, was to help the community reclaim the narrative they were not afforded the opportunity to tell and in order to help people address current social issues.

“I personally invest in stories as a storyteller and a filmmaker when there is something about what’s missing in the public imaginary that can help us with understanding our current social problems,” she said, adding that at times there can sometimes be resistance to sharing a particular narrative. “Unfortunately, the response is to discount the person bringing that message.”

Despite the unrest in 1970, McDaniel said Carbondale has come a long way and has become a good place to live. But, he said, it’s important to not forget the past — especially when there are countless cases of nationwide police brutality and excessive use of force to this day.

“We’ll put the past behind us, but we’ll never forget it,” he said. “That way, we hope we won’t have to repeat it in the future.”

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated the City of Carbondale had hired its first Black officer after this incident. There were at least two Black officers working for the local police department in the 1960s, according to reports in The Southern. This story was also updated to add that The Southern was unable to obtain the case record for this incident from the Carbondale Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.