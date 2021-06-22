 Skip to main content
Watch now: How century-old journals unlocked answers for new Wabash County exhibit
Wabash County Museum

Watch now: How century-old journals unlocked answers for new Wabash County exhibit

Mike McNerney, retired archeologist, tells the significance of the millstone on display in the Hallock family exhibit in Mount Carmel. Read more here.

MOUNT CARMEL — Organizers are thrilled to open the Wabash County Museum’s latest attraction — a look at the prominent Hallock family — after nearly three years in the works. 

Board President and Curator Claudia Dant said the exhibit, “When History Meets Archaeology: The Hallock Family of Wabash County,” tells the story not just of an affluent family in the 19th century but of the country’s development west.

John Hallock, the patriarch of the family, lived in Tuckerton, New Jersey, and had patented a cold-press method for producing castor oil. However, he had to declare bankruptcy because of the business environment of the time.

Hallock Exhibit

Retired archeologist Mike McNerney, left, goes through the Hallock exhibit Tuesday with museum curator and board president Claudia Dant at the Wabash County Museum in Mount Carmel.

Dant said Hallock was contacted in 1838 by Dr. Ezra Baker Jr. about making castor oil in Illinois. The National Road, which stretched from Illinois to Maryland, had just been completed and the Hallock family made their way west on it. They eventually settled in Ball Hill Prairie in Wabash County and found success. Not only were they pressing and selling castor oil, they were doing the same with apple cider and hay, which often were purchased by the federal government during the Civil War.

“It is literally the American westward movement,” retired archeologist and exhibit organizer Mike McNerney said.

A key to unlocking the story were the papers of Mary Hallock Shearer, who was born on the property. She kept meticulous documentation about all facets of her family’s operation. She also chronicled the family’s origins in England in 1640 to their purchase of land from natives and the business success in the 19th century.

“This is the American story in one family,” McNerney said.

Hallock Exhibit Millstone

The Hallock family's millstone, used to press castor oil, on display Tuesday at the Wabash County Museum in Mount Carmel.

Also included were the layout of the farm and details about to the machines and processes used to make her family’s wares. The journal was published in 1967 by great-granddaughter Clara Pitley.

McNerney said the journal took a lot of the guesswork out of retelling the family’s history.

“That just does not come along hardly ever … That’s why I went berserk on it,” he said.

Hallock Journal

Mary Hallock Shearer's journal on display Tuesday at the Wabash County Museum in Mount Carmel. 

The journal gave them the ability to map out the Hallock-Shearer Farmstead. Eventually, an archaeological excavation was conducted.

“It’s not just Mount Carmel history — it is United States history. It’s about the people that came with the vision and entrepreneurial spirit to come make a better life,” said Christine DeShazo, who designed and created the panels that line the exhibit.

The exhibit very easily could have never happened, though. When a company intended to surface mine the area near the old Hallock homestead, they paid to have it examined by archeologists. American Resources Group, which was founded by McNerney, was brought on to do the dig.

Hallock Artifacts

Artifacts found on the Hallock farm on display Tuesday in the Wabash County Museum in Mount Carmel. 

“Had the journals not been published they probably would not have done a dig there, I’m guessing,” Dant said. The journals were part of what pointed to the site's historical significance. It also could not have been as complete. McNerney said much of the old farm had been bulldozed into one pile.

Dant is very glad the dig happened. She said it unearthed a trove of wonderfully preserved artifacts. Everything from inkwells to fragments of old plates to the massive millstone used on the farm.

“More than one (person) on the dig told me that these were fabulous artifacts,” Dant said. The items belong to the Illinois State Museum, but are on loan to the museum. Dant said the Hallock exhibit will be permanent at the museum.

The exhibit details the family’s trip west through informational panels that are punctuated with quotes from Shearer’s journal. There also are glass cases containing well-preserved portions of pottery and glass, as well as pipe stem bowls, tea cups and glass jars.

Hallock Artifacts 2

Artifacts found on the Hallock farm on display Tuesday in the Wabash County Museum in Mount Carmel. 

But the principle artifact is on center display: the family’s large millstone used to make their castor oil. Dant said it took four “sumo wrestler-sized” men to move the formidable slab into place.

The Wabash County Museum's business hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Invitations for a grand opening in July have been sent, however, Dant said anyone can visit the Hallock exhibit during regular hours.

When asked what the most exciting piece in the exhibit was to him personally, McNerney wouldn’t choose. The Hallock exhibit is significant because of how complete the narrative is, he said.

“The whole is what is exciting,” McNerney said.

