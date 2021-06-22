Watch now: How century-old journals unlocked answers for new Wabash County exhibit

“It is literally the American westward movement,” retired archeologist and exhibit organizer Mike McNerney said.

A key to unlocking the story were the papers of Mary Hallock Shearer, who was born on the property. She kept meticulous documentation about all facets of her family’s operation. She also chronicled the family’s origins in England in 1640 to their purchase of land from natives and the business success in the 19th century.

“This is the American story in one family,” McNerney said.

Also included were the layout of the farm and details about to the machines and processes used to make her family’s wares. The journal was published in 1967 by great-granddaughter Clara Pitley.

McNerney said the journal took a lot of the guesswork out of retelling the family’s history.

“That just does not come along hardly ever … That’s why I went berserk on it,” he said.

The journal gave them the ability to map out the Hallock-Shearer Farmstead. Eventually, an archaeological excavation was conducted.