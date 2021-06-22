Watch now: How century-old journals unlocked answers for new Wabash County exhibit

MOUNT CARMEL — Organizers are thrilled to open the Wabash County Museum’s latest attraction — a look at the prominent Hallock family — after nearly three years in the works.
Board President and Curator Claudia Dant said the exhibit, “When History Meets Archaeology: The Hallock Family of Wabash County,” tells the story not just of an affluent family in the 19th century but of the country’s development west.
John Hallock, the patriarch of the family, lived in Tuckerton, New Jersey, and had patented a cold-press method for producing castor oil. However, he had to declare bankruptcy because of the business environment of the time.
Dant said Hallock was contacted in 1838 by Dr. Ezra Baker Jr. about making castor oil in Illinois. The National Road, which stretched from Illinois to Maryland, had just been completed and the Hallock family made their way west on it. They eventually settled in Ball Hill Prairie in Wabash County and found success. Not only were they pressing and selling castor oil, they were doing the same with apple cider and hay, which often were purchased by the federal government during the Civil War.
“It is literally the American westward movement,” retired archeologist and exhibit organizer Mike McNerney said.
Become a member of The Southern and support local journalism. Get a digital subscription at $3 for your first three months. Learn more here.
A key to unlocking the story were the papers of Mary Hallock Shearer, who was born on the property. She kept meticulous documentation about all facets of her family’s operation. She also chronicled the family’s origins in England in 1640 to their purchase of land from natives and the business success in the 19th century.
“This is the American story in one family,” McNerney said.
Also included were the layout of the farm and details about to the machines and processes used to make her family’s wares. The journal was published in 1967 by great-granddaughter Clara Pitley.
McNerney said the journal took a lot of the guesswork out of retelling the family’s history.
“That just does not come along hardly ever … That’s why I went berserk on it,” he said.
The journal gave them the ability to map out the Hallock-Shearer Farmstead. Eventually, an archaeological excavation was conducted.
“It’s not just Mount Carmel history — it is United States history. It’s about the people that came with the vision and entrepreneurial spirit to come make a better life,” said Christine DeShazo, who designed and created the panels that line the exhibit.
The exhibit very easily could have never happened, though. When a company intended to surface mine the area near the old Hallock homestead, they paid to have it examined by archeologists. American Resources Group, which was founded by McNerney, was brought on to do the dig.
“Had the journals not been published they probably would not have done a dig there, I’m guessing,” Dant said. The journals were part of what pointed to the site's historical significance. It also could not have been as complete. McNerney said much of the old farm had been bulldozed into one pile.
Dant is very glad the dig happened. She said it unearthed a trove of wonderfully preserved artifacts. Everything from inkwells to fragments of old plates to the massive millstone used on the farm.
“More than one (person) on the dig told me that these were fabulous artifacts,” Dant said. The items belong to the Illinois State Museum, but are on loan to the museum. Dant said the Hallock exhibit will be permanent at the museum.
The exhibit details the family’s trip west through informational panels that are punctuated with quotes from Shearer’s journal. There also are glass cases containing well-preserved portions of pottery and glass, as well as pipe stem bowls, tea cups and glass jars.
But the principle artifact is on center display: the family’s large millstone used to make their castor oil. Dant said it took four “sumo wrestler-sized” men to move the formidable slab into place.
The Wabash County Museum's business hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Invitations for a grand opening in July have been sent, however, Dant said anyone can visit the Hallock exhibit during regular hours.
When asked what the most exciting piece in the exhibit was to him personally, McNerney wouldn’t choose. The Hallock exhibit is significant because of how complete the narrative is, he said.
“The whole is what is exciting,” McNerney said.
Look back: Spirit of Southern Illinois brewing has pre-prohibition roots in Stecher Brewing Co.
Stecher Brewing Co.
"In 1886, Stecher and other partners purchased the former Broeg Brewery and renamed it the Murphysboro Brewing Co., which, in 1899, was renamed the Rudolph Stecher Brewing Co. Stecher moved to Murphysboro at the same time, becoming sole owner." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
40,000 barrels per year
"By 1910, Stecher Brewing Co. produced more than 40,000 barrels of beer a year. Over the years of its existence, Stecher Brewing Co. offered many different types of beers, including Heidelberg Export Lager, Stecher Special Brew, TPA, Beer Sect Champagne Beer, Extra Pilsner and Extra Pale." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Near beer and beer beer
"During prohibition, Stecher tried manufacturing 'near beer' and root beer, and kept a hand in the production of illegal beer, for which they were cited numerous times." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Closed in 1940
The old brewery stands abandoned in the photo above, year unknown.
"Stecher died in 1926 and his estate was forced to sell the brewery on the eve of the repeal of prohibition in March 1933. Although various owners tried to keep the company afloat, like many breweries who were unable to get their pre-prohibition momentum back, the Stecher brewery closed for good in 1940. Some of the brewery's buildings are still standing, having been converted into apartments, but the main structure was torn down in 1993." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Stecher Brewing shuttered, brewing spirit lives on
The abandoned brewery is pictured in 1981 in this file photo.
Though Stecher's Brewing is no longer, the spirit of brewing is alive and well in Southern Illinois. Read more about Southern Illinois brewing here: As Southern Illinois craft beer industry grows, brewers say there's room for more | Fermentation sciences is now an accredited degree at SIU
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports