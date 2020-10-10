Watch now: Logan Museum debuts final video in Civil War series

MURPHYSBORO — John A. Logan Museum hosted an outdoor, socially distanced watch party for its final installment in “Caught in the Sweep of History: Egypt in the Civil War” series on Thursday evening at the museum.
The project was part of the museum’s efforts to honor the men from “Egypt,” or Southern Illinois, who fought in the Civil War during the sesquicentennial years of the war, according to Mike Jones, director of the museum. A display was created for each year of the Civil War that highlighted the service of Gen. John A. Logan and others from Southern Illinois.
Jones said members of the museum board felt the display was well done and important. They wanted a way to preserve it and make the information available to students and others interested in history. They decided to create a companion video for each display.
“We got three made, but we didn’t get the last one made in a timely fashion,” Jones said.
The first three videos run around 27 minutes. The fourth is longer, running 45 minutes.
Jones wrote the script, and filmmaker Rich Kuenneke found images and put the film together.
The late Bert Hinchman narrated the film. Jones said he had returned to Southern Illinois because of his health, and they decided to record him. He passed away before the projected was completed.
Kuenneke, who owns Deep Roar Content, donated his time to create the final installment in the series. “When Mike Jones asks you to do something, you do it,” he told the crowd Thursday evening.
Local actors and Hinchman recorded their parts at the studio of Michael Lescius.
Kuenneke took the recordings and put the film together. He built the audio file, then added still images, text and music. “You need to immerse yourself into a project to do it right,” he said.
Jones had final say on each piece of the video. Kuenneke said he was very patient.
Kuenneke was paid for his work on the first three videos through grants secured by the Logan Museum. Kuenneke was busy doing work with his company when the time came to do the fourth video. He had very little time to give to the project. When the pandemic closed businesses in March, he finally had time to finish it.
“We take a lot of pride in it,” Jones said. “I was caught up in it again (on Thursday).”
The film includes personal letters, news articles and other memories, such as the entries of Gen. Edmund Newsome’s diaries and letters written by Nancy Mann.
The video also includes letters from Capt. John Reese that detail how his view of Black men changed during the war and tells the story of Logan’s change from accepting slavery to working for civil rights for formerly enslaved people.
Egypt lost 3,886 men in the Civil War, or 2.34% of the region’s total 1860 population. Jackson County, where Logan lived, lost 267 men. Randolph and Union counties each lost more than 300 men, with White County’s total at 398 men.
The videos are available on YouTube and a link is available on the museum website, loganmuseum.org.
