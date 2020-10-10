Watch now: Logan Museum debuts final video in Civil War series

Kuenneke, who owns Deep Roar Content, donated his time to create the final installment in the series. “When Mike Jones asks you to do something, you do it,” he told the crowd Thursday evening.

Local actors and Hinchman recorded their parts at the studio of Michael Lescius.

Kuenneke took the recordings and put the film together. He built the audio file, then added still images, text and music. “You need to immerse yourself into a project to do it right,” he said.

Jones had final say on each piece of the video. Kuenneke said he was very patient.

Kuenneke was paid for his work on the first three videos through grants secured by the Logan Museum. Kuenneke was busy doing work with his company when the time came to do the fourth video. He had very little time to give to the project. When the pandemic closed businesses in March, he finally had time to finish it.

“We take a lot of pride in it,” Jones said. “I was caught up in it again (on Thursday).”

The film includes personal letters, news articles and other memories, such as the entries of Gen. Edmund Newsome’s diaries and letters written by Nancy Mann.