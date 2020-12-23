West Frankfort Veterans Depot Museum volunteers on a mission to honor service members, preserve history

The museum volunteers are taking advantage of down time during the COVID-19 pandemic to get the job done. And they’re hoping that, once the pandemic ends, their efforts will result in more visitors coming through the doors.

“A lot of people don’t even know this exists here,” said Loeh, a Vietnam War-era Army veteran.

Loeh said the goal is to have the remodel and inventory project completed this winter.

It’s a huge undertaking. The basement is jammed full of personal effects that have been donated to the museum over the decades, often given by family upon the passing of a local veteran. They don’t want to see these pieces lost to time alongside the people who still have some connection to their historical significance.

For the publicly accessible main floor, they’ve purchased several used display cases. And they’ve been rearranging items to make the walk-through a more memorable experience. “We’re getting it straightened up,” McReynolds said. In the meantime, Loeh said he’s reached out to area high school teachers in hopes they will consider taking their students on field trips here when it’s safe to gather in crowds again.

