Holiday sales a mixed bag for Southern Illinois retailers

Whether the 2022 Christmas season was more like Santa or Scrooge for Southern Illinois retailers depends on whom you ask. Across the region, business owners report a mixed bag of sales during the biggest shopping season of the year.

“This year was a roller coast ride, but it turned out to be great,” reported TJ Martin, owner of TJ’s Fine Jewelry and Repair in Carbondale. “The first few days of the season started like gangbusters but then it just died for several days. The first week of December was like a ghost town.”

Martin said the quiet days – daily sales totaling only a fraction of average daily receipts for the year – made for some nervous moments.

“But then it definitely picked up and we ended up with a great year overall,” he said. “At first, we didn’t think we were going to meet our goal for the season, but instead we ended up blowing it out of the water.”

He said he cannot really explain shoppers’ approach to Christmas 2022.

“It just seemed like all of the shopping was just condensed into a smaller time period. Rather than the whole month, it was just the last two weeks,” he said. “I was very surprised.”

Kelly Rose, owner of Olivia Rose Boutique in Du Quoin said she also was pleased with a good holiday season.

“The week before Christmas was one of our best weeks yet at the shop,” she said, adding that sales exceeded her expectations. “It was a surprise, given the economy.”

Martin said he saw fewer shoppers who, in addition to waiting until later in the season to shop, also spent more on individual purchases. That was not necessarily the case across the region, said Lennie Shelton, executive director of the Benton-West City Area Chamber of Commerce.

She said she has heard from a number of area retailers who had mixed results during the Christmas season. One area antique dealer told her that sales were “different” this year.

“He said they were super busy with lots of traffic, but it was not necessarily that shoppers were spend a lot,” she shared. “It seemed to be more people who were spending a little.”

Brandon Chaplain of Stevens Floral Gifts and Framing and Jack and Josie’s Toy and Candy Store in Marion said his businesses also saw consumers spending less.

“We did have traffic, but our sales were down a little bit,” he said. “When you look at it from a consumer standpoint, we’re spending less, too. Gas is higher, groceries are higher and electricity is higher. You’ve got take care of your family and the necessities first,” he said.

All of the retailers said the inclement weather and bitter cold in the days leading up to Christmas had a negative impact on sales.

“All of the procrastinators like me didn’t get out,” Chaplain said. “Those two days are usually pretty good days, but not this year.”

Martin agreed.

“We ended up closing extra early on Christmas Eve,” he said. “The weather those days definitely cost us.”