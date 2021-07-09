Home again: Daniel Booth returns to lead Carbondale Community High School District

New Carbondale Community High School District Superintendent Daniel Booth has come a long way in just 15 years. That is, unless, you are talking about geography.
With the exception of a three-year stint as superintendent of Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95, Booth has held a position at practically every level of higher education – all at Carbondale Community High School.
Booth, who began as superintendent July 1, said his extensive experience at CCHS has allowed him to jump-start in his new role.
“There’s two things whenever you begin to lead an organization that are at the top of the list: getting to know the people and the processes,” Booth, 37, said. “Here, I already know the people and I know the processes. It’s really about doing the work and pushing forward.”
With 12 of his 15 professional years spent at CCHS, Booth said the familiarity with the school and its staff is very beneficial. First, he was a student teacher, then teacher and coach, before becoming dean of students. Then he was an assistant principal, followed by serving as the school’s principal for seven years.
“One interesting thing is that of the people here (at CCHS), I hired most of them. Our principal Ryan Thomas, I hired him as a teacher first, then as an assistant principal and then he took over for me. I hired the other assistant principals, I hired the special education director and the athletic director and I worked with most of the department chairs,” he explained. “It’s not anything new for them to be led by me. We have good people and a good principal who can lead the building and allow me to be a superintendent and give him advice and guidance from sitting in his chair for seven years.”
Booth already is turning to a former superintendent to get advice of his own. Steve Sabens, who held the role of superintendent when Booth first joined the CCHS faculty, was elected to the school district’s board of education shortly after Booth’s hiring was first announced.
“Having Mr. Sabens in the role of board president is a huge blessing,” Booth said. “I’ve met with him probably weekly since I started. I can’t think of a more convenient way for me to transition into the superintendency than having him as a mentor and guide.”
Sabens said Booth is the perfect person to lead the district.
“I like his go-get-‘em attitude,” Sabens, who serves as board president, said. “He’s willing to face challenges. We’re going to work ... to hopefully make the right decisions for the district and make a good district even better.”
Booth was hired as superintendent of the Carbondale elementary district in 2018 – his only professional experience away from the high school. As a part of the district’s search, they reached out to Booth.
“They were struggling to find the right fit and their board president gave me a call to ask if I would consider applying for the position,” Booth recalled.
Having spent his career at the high school level, he said his tenure leading an elementary district was enlightening and will help make him a better high school superintendent.
“I learned that the real important work in education is at the elementary level. It is foundational in every way,” he said. “In a sense, our work at the high school is reactive.”
He added that working in one of the four school districts that feed into the Carbondale Community High School district (the others being DeSoto, Giant City and Unity Point), will help him work with those districts and their students.
“In some ways, their students who come to CCHS all at a different place. They’ve all experienced different things and they are from a wide range of socio-economic backgrounds, but the one thing that has always been amazing about Carbondale Community High School is that when they get here, they’re all Terriers and they all blend in together. The biggest thing that CCHS has been successful at is meeting the students where they are and supporting them.”
Booth says one of his first tasks will be reaching out to the feeder districts.
“I’m going to be meeting with everyone one of our feeder superintendents, asking them what do they need from us and helping them to cast the vision for where we are going,” he said. “I believe it is our job as the high school to lead our feeder districts in some ways.”
He noted that the CCHS district is different from most in Southern Illinois, given that the feeder districts and high school district are all separate, not a unit district as found in other communities.
“Our structure is really different and that means we have to do some extra work to make sure everyone is on the same page and that leadership has to come from the high school,” he said.
School board member Christopher Swims said he is pleased with Booth’s hire as the new superintendent, especially given his experience with Carbondale schools.
“He’s definitely someone I knew would be a perfect fit for the job as he’s already here and vested in the community,” Swims said. “He’s part of the community and known throughout. That’s a plus.”
Booth said the return to Carbondale Community High School is like going home.
“I’ve said it’s kind of like when you go away to college and you come home. You see all of your old friends and you pick up where you left off. That’s what it’s like to come back here and hit the ground running,” he said.