Home again: Daniel Booth returns to lead Carbondale Community High School District

New Carbondale Community High School District Superintendent Daniel Booth has come a long way in just 15 years. That is, unless, you are talking about geography.

With the exception of a three-year stint as superintendent of Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95, Booth has held a position at practically every level of higher education – all at Carbondale Community High School.

Booth, who began as superintendent July 1, said his extensive experience at CCHS has allowed him to jump-start in his new role.

“There’s two things whenever you begin to lead an organization that are at the top of the list: getting to know the people and the processes,” Booth, 37, said. “Here, I already know the people and I know the processes. It’s really about doing the work and pushing forward.”

With 12 of his 15 professional years spent at CCHS, Booth said the familiarity with the school and its staff is very beneficial. First, he was a student teacher, then teacher and coach, before becoming dean of students. Then he was an assistant principal, followed by serving as the school’s principal for seven years.