Homes in Sunfield, in Perry County, damaged by Thursday afternoon storm

SUNFIELD — Kalin Bridges, an officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections, moved into his dream home last August. On Thursday, a spring storm blew through Perry County and destroyed a large portion of the house he spent months improving.
“I was still probably about 10 to 12 miles away from the house and I got a phone call from my dad saying, ‘Hey, got some bad news,’” Bridges said.
Sunfield, an unincorporated community about 3.5 miles north of Du Quoin, is no stranger to tornadic activity. The town was destroyed by an F5 tornado during a sequence of tornadoes in December 1957.
While the National Weather Service has yet to confirm if a tornado touched down in Sunfield, residents say something more than a thunderstorm ripped through their town.
“Our phones went off and about three minutes later it was calm out — all of a sudden it hit,” Sunfield resident Scott Loyd said. “It went from calm to crazy in a matter of seconds.”
Loyd said he didn’t see a tornado, but saw heavy rain and heard heavy winds outside his home.
“As I was heading towards my basement, I just heard something pounding on my roof,” Loyd said.
He said luckily, his home didn’t receive any noticeable damage besides losing a couple of trees, but after talking to neighbors, mentioned the impact is widespread throughout the community.
“The warning came and there wasn’t much time to respond and it was right around the time people were getting off of work,” Loyd said.
Jaci Hamilton looked around her yard with broken branches scattered throughout. A couple of the windows of her home were blown out.
Two nearby trees were uprooted and another had landed on Hamilton’s home. Her brother’s trampoline was hurled toward her home, a little over a block away.
Hamilton said she was driving home from work in Benton when she started receiving notifications about the incoming storms.
“I’m worried about the pandemic and we get hit by this,” Hamilton said.
A flagpole that stood proudly at the foot of her driveway was ripped out of the ground and thrown several feet away, the flag nowhere to be found.
Alexandria Fedderke was making dinner and watching Hamilton’s children, Jacob, 4, and Amelia, 6, when the storm hit.
“When I looked out the window, I couldn’t even see an inch in front of the window because there was so much rain,” Fedderke said. “My boyfriend was in the other room and he actually saw the tree fall over and hit the house.”
Fedderke said she ran to the kids and her 8-month-old when she heard screams in the other room and told herself she had to stay strong for the kids, even though she said she felt like crying.
“Thankfully the house is still intact — it’s livable,” Fedderke said.
Bridges, like Fedderke, is optimistic about the future and is glad it appeared no one was hurt.
“It’s a bummer, but you know what, no one was hurt and items are replaceable,” Brides said. “So we’ll get it figured out, get back to work when everything finally calms down and just do it all over again.”