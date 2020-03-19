Homes in Sunfield, in Perry County, damaged by Thursday afternoon storm

He said luckily, his home didn’t receive any noticeable damage besides losing a couple of trees, but after talking to neighbors, mentioned the impact is widespread throughout the community.

“The warning came and there wasn’t much time to respond and it was right around the time people were getting off of work,” Loyd said.

Jaci Hamilton looked around her yard with broken branches scattered throughout. A couple of the windows of her home were blown out.

Two nearby trees were uprooted and another had landed on Hamilton’s home. Her brother’s trampoline was hurled toward her home, a little over a block away.

Hamilton said she was driving home from work in Benton when she started receiving notifications about the incoming storms.

“I’m worried about the pandemic and we get hit by this,” Hamilton said.

A flagpole that stood proudly at the foot of her driveway was ripped out of the ground and thrown several feet away, the flag nowhere to be found.

Alexandria Fedderke was making dinner and watching Hamilton’s children, Jacob, 4, and Amelia, 6, when the storm hit.