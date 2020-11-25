Hometown Christmas brings nostalgia to Herrin this unusual holiday season

The event opens at 4 p.m. Friday. Herrin Police will set up and monitor a driving route to see the displays. A walking path also will be available.

Organizers said masks will be required and those attending will follow social distancing guidelines.

Santa will arrive on a firetruck accompanied by Williamson County Shrine Club motor patrol to his place near the Christmas tree at First Southern Bank, West Monroe Street and Park Avenue. At that time, Mayor Steve Frattini will announce that the lights will be lit.

Santa will wave to children, and elves will deliver treat bags to children on vehicles and walking.

Granny Puckett’s will sell hot drinks, cupcakes and cookies in a tent at their location. Kings Food Service will give hot chocolate to anyone who purchases Hometown Christmas spirit wear.

The event also will kick off a Letter to Santa Contest. Children who mail their letters to the Jolly Old Elf using the mailbox at the Christmas tree by Dec. 4 will be entered into a contest for the best letter. Prizes will be awarded by grade on Dec. 7.

Brewster said the Hometown Christmas Committee raised more than $25,000 for the project. They hope to have some funds leftover to begin planning for next year.

Bank of Herrin, Herrin Real Estate and TLC paid to install electricity on the top of their buildings for Christmas lights. If the committee raises enough money, they would like to offer small grants to help other businesses do the same.

