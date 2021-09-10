Hometown heroes remember the day the world changed

It took some time for the gravity of the day to sink in, Brown said.

“You didn't even really have time to stop and think about what had happened. It was a few days later before it actually sunk in,” She said. “I went back into the Pentagon to see the damage. Then it really, it really struck home what had happened.”

While she had trained for situations like this, Brown said she had never before witnessed anything similar to the attacks that took place on 9/11 and the primary lesson in her mind is to make sure it never happens again. She said she is concerned about the groundwork the U.S. has laid in Afghanistan today and she believes the groundwork is there for another possible attack.

“But I'm very concerned right now that we are not taking the terrorist threat as seriously as we should. We think the Taliban has changed. The Taliban has not changed,” Brown said. “They still want to do away with the U.S, and I'm afraid we're helping them in that goal. And so that's what really concerns me right now.”

Randy Grant, of DeSoto, was scheduled to fly his last trip before retirement as a commercial airline pilot with United Airlines on 9/11.