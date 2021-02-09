Honeywell announces plans to restart uranium processing at Metropolis plant

METROPOLIS — Mayor William McDaniel said he feels like the city of Metropolis got a shot in the arm on Tuesday when Honeywell announced it would reopen the Metropolis Works plant.
The company announced in a Tuesday morning news release that it plans to restart production at the Southern Illinois uranium conversion plant in early 2023, with preparations beginning this year.
“As the only domestic uranium conversion facility, Honeywell’s Metropolis Works facility has been an important national strategic asset, well-positioned to satisfy UF6 demand both in the U.S. and abroad," the release states.
According to the release, Honeywell will hire 160 full-time employees and contractors by the end of next year.
"We’re proud to bring these jobs back to the Metropolis community to meet the needs of our customers,” the company's statement reads.
McDaniel was excited when he got the call from Honeywell officials Tuesday morning with the news.
“It’s a tremendous feeling to have something to look forward to,” McDaniel said.
The Metropolis Works facility is the only plant in the country that converts uranium ore into uranium hexafluoride, or UF6.
“It’s very important for Honeywell. It’s one-of-a-kind,” McDaniel said.
The plant was idled after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake violently shook Japan and unleashed a deadly tsunami on March 11, 2011. The event set off three nuclear reactor meltdowns resulting in high radioactive releases that forced thousands to flee their homes.
Following the disaster, numerous countries shut down reactors and phased out nuclear power. The long-term effects of the disaster caused Honeywell to announce the idling of the Metropolis plant six years later, in 2017. At that time, Honeywell said the nuclear industry was oversupplied with UF6.
Honeywell was one of the largest employers in Massac County, but also employed workers from other communities in Illinois and Kentucky. The reopening is good news for the entire region, McDaniel said.
“I’m excited for our community and the region. Anything good for Metropolis is good for anyplace within driving distance to Metropolis,” McDaniel said.
“I was excited to hear the news that Honeywell’s Metropolis facility will be restarting production in early 2023," State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, a Republican from Metropolis, said. "The addition of 160 full-time jobs will be a tremendous boost to Massac County and the entire region. It is especially encouraging to hear this announcement after the difficult economic times we’ve experienced this past year with the pandemic and with the reports of other potential closures in the area."
McDaniel hopes many of those jobs go to people in the region.
Mike Hockey, director of external communications for Honeywell, sent a statement saying the process of preparing the site for restart will begin immediately with the hiring of positions to return to full production in early 2023. They intend to hire approximately 160 positions, equally split between salaried and union-represented, as well as contractors, Hockey said.
“We intend to start hiring right away and expect to fill approximately 25 full-time roles this year in addition to 30 contractor roles to support planning and readying the site for restart. All remaining positions will be filled in 2022," Hockey's statement reads.
State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said the move will help boost the economy and create much-needed job opportunities in Southern Illinois.
“I know that when the facility originally shut down, we lost dozens of well-paying jobs and the community was hit hard,” Fowler said in a statement. “Now, after experiencing yet another major hit to our economy and workforce due to the COVID-19 crisis, it’s extremely encouraging that the facility is reopening and bringing much-need job opportunities back to the area.”
