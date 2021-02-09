Honeywell announces plans to restart uranium processing at Metropolis plant

The plant was idled after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake violently shook Japan and unleashed a deadly tsunami on March 11, 2011. The event set off three nuclear reactor meltdowns resulting in high radioactive releases that forced thousands to flee their homes.

Following the disaster, numerous countries shut down reactors and phased out nuclear power. The long-term effects of the disaster caused Honeywell to announce the idling of the Metropolis plant six years later, in 2017. At that time, Honeywell said the nuclear industry was oversupplied with UF6.

Honeywell was one of the largest employers in Massac County, but also employed workers from other communities in Illinois and Kentucky. The reopening is good news for the entire region, McDaniel said.

“I’m excited for our community and the region. Anything good for Metropolis is good for anyplace within driving distance to Metropolis,” McDaniel said.