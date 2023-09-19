Elementary schools love volunteers, but often finding them can be a challenge. Now, Carbondale’s Lewis School is all set thanks to a local church congregation.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale has officially “adopted” the Carbondale Elementary School District’s fourth and fifth grade building, its students, staff and faculty and will provide assistance to the school whenever it is needed.

“The whole idea is to live out our vision as a church, bringing help to our city, restoration to our community and hope to our world,” explained Chris Swims, senior pastor at Hopewell. “One of the ways for us to do that is by being involved in the school system.”

Swims said he got the idea to adopt a school at a leadership conference some time ago and when he shared the idea with his congregation, they were eager to get started. He said he reached out to district leaders who also were on-board and whom suggested Lewis School for the effort. He said one focus on the service project is to help with a variety of special events.

He said volunteers from Hopewell will staff the upcoming book fair, for example, and church members will be reading with students throughout the year. They also will make a concerted effort to assist and recognize faculty members.

“We’re going to be acknowledging teachers’ birthdays with a card, thanking them for their service to our kids and giving them a gift card for lunch,” he said. “We want to be there to support and help.”

Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 Superintendent Janice Pavelonis said the district is excited to have partnerships with groups like Hopewell.

“They are focusing on staff and students, with a lot of ideas,” she said. “We often have things we want to do and it can be hard because while it is easy to find one or two volunteers, it’s hard when you need 10 or 15. I think one of the biggest advantages of this is that they can harness a large number of volunteers pretty easily and it will help us do some bigger events where we need a lot of people.”

Swims said there are other benefits to the arrangement, too.

“District 95 has a large number of kids of color and there are not a lot of Black males within the school system. I think it is important for our young men to see someone who looks like them who is making a difference,” he said. “Of course, we are not going in there ‘talking Bible,’ but we are living it; we’re living out the Bible and showing them the love of Christ.”

He said the effort will be multigenerational in nature, including those whom he called “seasoned” members of the church as well as college students who attend the church.

“It’s going to be such a beautiful picture of different generations coming together to serve each other and the community,” Swims said.

Swims said the adoption of Lewis School is a nice fit with the church’s annual back-to-school backpack program which gives school supplies and backpacks to hundreds of children free of charge each fall.

Pavelonis said she would like the see the program expand to other schools.

“I feel like this could be a model for how we can harness a large number of volunteers at once, not just from churches, but also from other organizations that have a heart for our kids and our community. This just shows that thinking outside of the box a little bit really can have such big rewards,” she said.