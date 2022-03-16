Horseback riding season opened Wednesday at Giant City

MAKANDA — Wednesday was opening day for 2022 horseback riding season at Giant City, and the horses are ready to go. Giant City Stables offers several horseback riding programs for children and adults.

A popular program offers a three-mile trail ride on the woods of Giant City State Park. The trail ride takes about an hour to complete. Horses walk on the trail.

Trail riders must be 7 years old or older to ride the trail. There is a weight limit of 250 pounds.

The trail ride has a new cost this year of $65. Parties of four or more are eligible for a discount of $5 per rider.

A handled pony ride is available to children ages 12 and younger for $20. The ride is on a short trail.

Private lessons also are available. The cost is $65.

Reservations are required in advance, and payment must be made with the reservation.

Cancellations may be made three days before the scheduled ride. If cancellation is made less than three days before the ride, the cost will not be refunded.

For more information about riding, call the stable at 618-529-4110 or visit giantcitystables.com.

Specialized Equine Services offer therapeutic riding at Giant City Stables for individuals with disabilities. Their season began March 9, with sessions available Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons.

Therapeutic riding can be helpful for anyone with physical, cognitive, social, or emotional needs.

Horse assisted learning has many benefits, including: Improved balance and posture; increased muscle strength; strengthened inner core; improved range of motion; improved focus and mindfulness; enhanced self-esteem; and boosting confidence,

For more information about their services, email debbie@sestherapy.com or call 618-303-2700.

