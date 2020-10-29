 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House 2 Home Realty, Southern Illinois Eats sponsor raffle to raise money for food pantries
0 comments

House 2 Home Realty, Southern Illinois Eats sponsor raffle to raise money for food pantries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Havest of Hope 2019 Raffle drawing winner

H2H Managing Broker Celia Robertson watches as Catherine Rhodes of the Carterville Community United Pantry draws the 2019 winning $1000 raffle ticket.

 Provided

House 2 Home Realty and Southern Illinois Eats have joined forces to help feed those in Southern Illinois who may be struggling to put food on the table this year through the annual Harvest of Hope raffle.

Tickets are $10 each and will be available to purchase now through Nov. 10 or until the tickets are gone. The maximum number of tickets available is 2,500. The grand prize drawing will be live on House 2 Home Realty’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. 

Last year’s Harvest of Hope raffle raised more than $7,850 that was split among several local Southern Illinois food pantries, according to a news release from House 2 Home. 

To purchase tickets, contact House 2 Home Realty at 618-997-4663 or any of H2H Realty’s brokers. More information is also at facebook.com/LowestFeesGuaranteed.

One grand prize of $1,000 and one second prize will be awarded. Other pop-up prizes will also be awarded during the Facebook Live event. The winner does not have to be present to win prizes, however, they must provide accurate information in the form. Winners will be contacted after the drawing. For complete list of raffle rules, visit House 2 Home Realty’s website at H2HRealty.net.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"Spot," the industrial robot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News