House 2 Home Realty, Southern Illinois Eats sponsor raffle to raise money for food pantries

House 2 Home Realty and Southern Illinois Eats have joined forces to help feed those in Southern Illinois who may be struggling to put food on the table this year through the annual Harvest of Hope raffle.

Tickets are $10 each and will be available to purchase now through Nov. 10 or until the tickets are gone. The maximum number of tickets available is 2,500. The grand prize drawing will be live on House 2 Home Realty’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Last year’s Harvest of Hope raffle raised more than $7,850 that was split among several local Southern Illinois food pantries, according to a news release from House 2 Home.

To purchase tickets, contact House 2 Home Realty at 618-997-4663 or any of H2H Realty’s brokers. More information is also at facebook.com/LowestFeesGuaranteed.

One grand prize of $1,000 and one second prize will be awarded. Other pop-up prizes will also be awarded during the Facebook Live event. The winner does not have to be present to win prizes, however, they must provide accurate information in the form. Winners will be contacted after the drawing. For complete list of raffle rules, visit House 2 Home Realty’s website at H2HRealty.net.

— The Southern

