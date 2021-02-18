How do you mend a broken heart? Physicians in Carbondale use advanced procedures to treat ailing hearts.

CARBONDALE — For the physicians and staff of Prairie Heart Institute in Carbondale and SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, healing a heart means offering advanced procedures.
Prairie Heart Institute is part of Springfield-based Prairie Cardiovascular. Care is provided at three tertiary hospitals, St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon and SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Prairie boasts one of the largest STEMI programs in the nation. STEMI is the medical term for a type of heart attack.
“It is one of the most successful rural heart programs in the nation,” Kristin Doster of Prairie said.
The success of the Carbondale part of the program can be explained in minutes. Minutes equal heart muscle when talking about a heart attack. The national goal of heart care is to stop a heart attack and open the vessels to restore blood flow to the heart within 120 minutes of a patient arriving in an emergency room.
In most cases, a patient having a heart attack will arrive at a regional hospital in Pinckneyville, Anna or Du Quoin. On average, from the time a patient enters the emergency room until blood flow is restored is under 90 minutes, including time to travel to Memorial Hospital.
That same drive to beat the national statistics has driven the team in Carbondale to offer more and more specialized care that is not usually affiliated with more rural hospitals. Doster said Prairie's 10 physicians and 15 advanced practice providers provide a robust electrophysiology program to treat arrhythmias, fix heart valves, and do advanced stenting of peripheral arteries.
“It’s extraordinary the things they can do there,” Doster said.
“I expect that within 12 to 18 months, Memorial Hospital will provide the whole ECMO care and will be able to keep patients local for the entirety of their care,” Doster said, referring to a specific life support treatment.
Dr. Gangadhar Malasana, interventional cardiologist, gave a description of some of the more advanced procedures offered in Carbondale, breaking them into treatment for ischemic heart disease and structural heart disease.
With ischemic heart disease, some patients present with cardiogenic shock and they do need mechanical heart support, and need them placed in a timely fashion, Malasana said.
"We do have devices like Impella and ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) that we’re incorporating in the care of these patients," Malasana said.
Impella is a small pump that is placed through the right or left groin to support the heart while the heart muscle relaxes. When the patient improves, he or she can be weened off the pump and it can be removed. Malasana said the pump is usually used after a heart attack or procedure.
If a patient needs more support, ECMO can be used. It can bypass the right side of the heart. Malasana said is usually used in the case of cardiogenic shock, after bypass or in post-COVID patients.
In the case of structural heart disease, the team in Carbondale is providing more advanced procedures, he said.
One successful program is TAVR, or transcatheter aortic valve replacement.
“We have been doing TAVR since 2018 and we have done 210 TAVRs so far,” Malasana said.
The procedure is usually done through an artery in the groin. If a patient does not have favorable anatomy (for example, if they have arteries that are too small) the procedure can be done through the carotid artery in the neck. Malasana said they have probably performed the most carotid TAVRs in the state.
They also have performed a transcatheter mitral valve replacement. Malasana said the procedure is a little more difficult because it requires the catheter to go from the right side of the heart through the septum into the left side to replace the mitral valve. The patient went home the next day.
“It is so gratifying to do some of these cases because they are too high risk to be done by surgery and the patient goes home the next day,” Malasana said.
Last week, they also fixed a para valve leak, which Malasana explained was a small hole near the valve in a patient who had a replacement valve. They went in and plugged the hole. He said the patient was 79 and had two previous open-heart surgeries. They fixed three small holes, then she went home the next day.
His colleagues are doing Watchman devices, which are used in patients with atrial fibrillation who cannot be on blood thinners.
Malasana said what is really exciting is that it is a motivated team of people who want to be involved in these procedures, from the cath lab staff to physicians and surgeons to other staff members. Even the physicians who refer patients to Prairie are putting their trust in Malasana and his colleagues to care for their patients, he said.
He used the example of a really sick COVID patient who was not well enough to be transferred from Herrin Hospital to Memorial. The Carbondale team went to Herrin and put the patient on ECMO. The patient was able to be transferred to St. Louis University Hospital.
“It feels good to be able to offer these kinds of services that have not been available here in this region,” Malasana said.
Bart Millstead, chief operating officer of SIH, said one of the things that make those higher-level technical procedures possible is the ability to recruit higher-end specialists. He said the physicians at Prairie help recruit people they know with the skills to do the procedures.
“Many things we do are not done in other facilities,” Millstead said.
“Our overriding goal starts with our mission — to improve the health and well-being of all the people in the communities we serve,” SIH CEO Rex Budde said.
Doster said it is that connection to the community that really sets the program apart.
For more information about heart care at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, visit sih.net.
