How do you mend a broken heart? Physicians in Carbondale use advanced procedures to treat ailing hearts.

In the case of structural heart disease, the team in Carbondale is providing more advanced procedures, he said.

One successful program is TAVR, or transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

“We have been doing TAVR since 2018 and we have done 210 TAVRs so far,” Malasana said.

The procedure is usually done through an artery in the groin. If a patient does not have favorable anatomy (for example, if they have arteries that are too small) the procedure can be done through the carotid artery in the neck. Malasana said they have probably performed the most carotid TAVRs in the state.

They also have performed a transcatheter mitral valve replacement. Malasana said the procedure is a little more difficult because it requires the catheter to go from the right side of the heart through the septum into the left side to replace the mitral valve. The patient went home the next day.

“It is so gratifying to do some of these cases because they are too high risk to be done by surgery and the patient goes home the next day,” Malasana said.