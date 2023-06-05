Last Friday, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a forecast of unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups on account of the ozone levels in Illinois.

When the EPA deems the air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups (USG), that means that people who are in sensitive groups may experience more health effects due to abnormally poor air quality. Whether the increased risk is due to medical conditions, exposure conditions, or innate susceptibility, USG may experience health effects when engaged in outdoor activities

The reason, last Friday, that the air quality in Illinois and parts of the Midwest fell under the USG range was because the day was excessively warm, dry and sunny. Because of the recent drought conditions, ozone formation resulted in a decrease in air quality.

Of the USG people affected by the formation of ozone, active children and adults, particularly those with heart and lung issues, were advised to limit their outdoor activities.

Ozone is typically referred to in the phrase ozone layer, that is, the protective part of the atmosphere higher up which acts as a barrier for the Earth from the Sun's harmful radiation. This is the good ozone.

The bad ozone is when it forms at the ground level where we breathe. Ozone that forms at this low altitude is a result of chemical reactions of oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds interacting with the sun's radiation. Ground level ozone is not smog, which is ozone plus other gases and industrial dust.

The EPA regulates ground-level ozone, which is produced from vehicles and all sorts of industrial products, like power and chemical plants, refineries, and household chemical products such as paints and cleaning supplies.

Ground level ozone pollution levels tend to be highest near urban centers, because of the increase in production and use of these ozone-forming chemicals. Still, ozone pollution is easily blown about into the rural areas like Southern Illinois, which is what happened last week.

The harmful effects of ground ozone are real. During hot days like last week, being outdoors and exposed to ozone can make it difficult to breathe. Coughing, shortness of breathe, and a feeling of suffocation is common, and people who have these symptoms are advised to slow their activity outside or rest indoors if possible. Ozone has even been known to cause chronic bronchitis, asthma, and emphysema. Ozone even chokes plants, damaging vegetation and whole ecosystems, and has been known to cause mass die-off in crops by stunting growth and causing widespread disease.

"As part of the ozone standards review process, EPA publishes a detailed plan," the EPA.gov website explains. "The review plan describes all the scientific assessments and other documents that help EPA decide whether or not the current air quality standards for ozone are still protecting human health and the environment from harmful exposure. Based on this, EPA either changes the standards or keeps them the same."

After issuing the ozone pollution air alert last Friday, the Illinois EPA provided practical tips to reduce emissions which cause ozone. Businesses and citizens were asked to reduce their air pollution by changing their commuting habits that day. Instead of riding solo, people were asked to take the bus or train, carpool, walk or bike. Also, reducing energy usage was advised, as well as not using gasoline-powered equipment when the AQI was so poor.

If you don't already, start checking your local AQI to help prevent excess exposure to ground level ozone and help reduce chemical emissions which cause it. Check your local AQI forecast at AirNow.gov, which has a lot of helpful resources and tools to keep you up to date on the latest science and resources for both everyday citizens and state governments to counteract the harmful health effects of ozone pollution by regulating its emissions through EPA standards.