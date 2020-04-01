How many hospital beds are in Southern Illinois?

As cases of COVID-19 have increased across Illinois and the nation, cities and states have expressed concerns that they will run out of hospital beds to treat the sick. Military resources have been used to increase the number of patient beds in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and other locations.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health’s online Hospital Report Cards, the southernmost 18 counties in Illinois have a total of 892 hospital beds. Of those, only 72 are intensive care unit beds on a normal day. As part of their COVID-19 planning, many hospitals have identified ways to increase their capacity to care for patients with the novel coronavirus.
Here’s a look at the number of hospital beds across Southern Illinois. Hospitals are listed by county with the number of beds and ICU beds.
Franklin County: Franklin Hospital, Benton, 16 beds
Hamilton County: Hamilton County Hospital, McLeansboro, 25 beds
Hardin County: Hardin County General Hospital, Rosiclare, 25 beds
Jackson County: SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, 162 beds, including 21 ICU beds; SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, Murphysboro, 25 beds
Jefferson County: Crossroads Community Hospital, Mount Vernon, 47 beds, 2 ICU; Good Samaritan, Mount Vernon, 134 beds, 16 ICU
Massac County: Massac County Memorial Hospital, Metropolis, 25 beds
Perry County: Marshall Browning Hospital, Du Quoin, 25 beds; Pinckneyville Community Hospital, 17 beds
Randolph County: Chester Memorial Hospital, 25 beds, 2 ICU; Red Bud Regional Hospital, 25 beds; Sparta Community Hospital, 25 beds
Saline County: Harrisburg Medical Center, 71 beds; Ferrell Hospital, Eldorado, 51 beds
Union County: Union County Hospital, 25 beds, plus 22 long-term care beds
Williamson County: Heartland Regional Medical Center, Marion, 106 beds, 18 ICU; Herrin Hospital, 114 beds, 8 ICU, including 29 rehabilitation beds
Six of those southernmost counties have no hospital located in their counties: Alexander, Gallatin, Johnson, Pope, Pulaski and White counties.
During his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a report on the percentage of hospital resources being used by patients with COVID-19 statewide, as well as those that remain available.
“As of March 30, preliminary reports from hospitals statewide show that 41% of our adult ICU beds are 'empty,' which means they are staffed and ready for immediate patient use, a 2 percentage point decrease in a week. As far as ventilators, 68% are available statewide across Illinois, a 4 percentage point drop in a week,” Pritzker said. “Statewide, about 35% of our total ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients and about 24% of our total ventilators are occupied by COVID patients.”
He added that the state is working every day to increase its capacity to prepare for an anticipated surge in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the coming weeks.
Persons experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness should call a health care provider who will help arrange medical treatment without putting others at risk of exposure. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a statewide COVID-19 hotline and website to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case: call 800-889-3931 or visit IDPH.illinois.gov.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.