How many hospital beds are in Southern Illinois?

During his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a report on the percentage of hospital resources being used by patients with COVID-19 statewide, as well as those that remain available.

“As of March 30, preliminary reports from hospitals statewide show that 41% of our adult ICU beds are 'empty,' which means they are staffed and ready for immediate patient use, a 2 percentage point decrease in a week. As far as ventilators, 68% are available statewide across Illinois, a 4 percentage point drop in a week,” Pritzker said. “Statewide, about 35% of our total ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients and about 24% of our total ventilators are occupied by COVID patients.”