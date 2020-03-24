How many Southern Illinoisans have been tested for COVID-19?

Amy Harrison of Jefferson County Health Department said the rumor that nobody is being tested is wrong. They referred 20 cases for testing before IDPH registration was available online.

“All the ones in Jefferson County have come back negative,” Harrison said.

Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, is waiting for the number of people tested at private labs. “I’m very interested in that number myself, and I’m hoping they are much bigger,” he said. “IDPH is working on a way to get that number to us.”

According to Jennifer Shackles, Southern Seven, like all area health departments, is using a questionnaire from IDPH to screen patients. She said it is geared toward testing people who have pneumonia, live in communal settings like nursing homes or have traveled to virus hotspots.

“We get 10 calls a day from individuals wanting to be tested. We refer them to hotlines, depending on which is closer, at Massac County, SIH, Baptist Hospital in Paducah, and soon to St. Francis in Cape (Girardeau),” she said.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and cough, call your primary care provider.

