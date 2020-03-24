How many Southern Illinoisans have been tested for COVID-19?

As of Tuesday afternoon, health departments across Southern Illinois had only two confirmed cases of COVID-19, one in Jackson County and one in Williamson County.
Angie Hampton of Egyptian Health Department said 25 residents of Saline, Gallatin and White counties have been referred to Illinois Department of Public Health for testing. They are waiting on results for five of those people, and the rest have tested negative.
Private labs also are testing for the virus, which will allow more people to be tested.
“The reality is we will see confirmed cases as more testing occurs,” Hampton said.
Staff is checking the computerized system every couple of hours for additional test results. Hampton added that results from private labs have to be reported to Illinois Department of Public Health, which passes that information to the local health departments. She expects results from those labs to take longer to reach the local health departments.
People who are tested are routinely quarantined until their results come back.
Here’s the number of people who have been referred to IDPH for COVID-19 testing by Southern Illinois health departments:
- Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, 31;
- Jackson County Health Department, 19;
- Jefferson County Health, 20
- Perry County Health Department, 3; and
- South Seven Health Department, numbers not readily available.
Amy Harrison of Jefferson County Health Department said the rumor that nobody is being tested is wrong. They referred 20 cases for testing before IDPH registration was available online.
“All the ones in Jefferson County have come back negative,” Harrison said.
Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, is waiting for the number of people tested at private labs. “I’m very interested in that number myself, and I’m hoping they are much bigger,” he said. “IDPH is working on a way to get that number to us.”
According to Jennifer Shackles, Southern Seven, like all area health departments, is using a questionnaire from IDPH to screen patients. She said it is geared toward testing people who have pneumonia, live in communal settings like nursing homes or have traveled to virus hotspots.
“We get 10 calls a day from individuals wanting to be tested. We refer them to hotlines, depending on which is closer, at Massac County, SIH, Baptist Hospital in Paducah, and soon to St. Francis in Cape (Girardeau),” she said.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and cough, call your primary care provider.
