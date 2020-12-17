How will Jackson County's COVID-19 enforcement look after ordinance change?

CARBONDALE — After the Jackson County Board voted Tuesday to give the health department the explicit ability to enforce state executive orders relating to public health, details are starting to emerge about how enforcement will actually work.
After a lengthy and heated discussion during its meeting Tuesday, the board passed an amendment to the county public health ordinance that gives the health department the authority to enforce the governor’s executive orders and other COVID-19 mitigation guidelines handed down by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Since the initial March stay-at-home order, Illinois counties have taken a wide variety of approaches to enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, leading to a patchwork effort across the state. Since the mitigations are issued through Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive orders, decisions about to what extent they should be enforced have ultimately been left to local authorities. Prosecutors also have discretion about whether to bring cases, if at all.
That has led some businesses — especially restaurants — to defy orders and remain open.
The state’s Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations took effect Nov. 20, closing all indoor service at bars and restaurants. The number of people in retail stores also is capped and gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people.
Though the Jackson County amendment doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, Bart Hagston, Health Department administrator, said he and his team are working on their enforcement plan.
“How that’s going to roll out and what that will look like — we will publish that before Jan. 1 so that the bars and restaurants know exactly what the process is and how it will play out,” Hagston said.
He said details are still being worked out, but that a larger framework has been developed.
“Generally our approach will be up to three visits to observe and document noncompliance,” he said. Hagston said the restaurant will be given ways to improve compliance before ultimately having their operating license suspended for noncompliance after a third visit.
Hagston said the department will primarily be responding to citizen complaints, but did say that his department will be looking into restaurants that have already been reported as being noncompliant.
Jason Theis is the most recent owner of fried chicken restaurant Bottom’s Up in Jacob. He said the restaurant followed all the guidelines during the initial state shutdown this spring and said he saw business dip to about 20%. He now finds himself there again. He said for a business like his, which is located 20 minutes from anywhere, carryout isn’t a good option — he asked who wants to go home to eat cold food.
Theis said he was very disappointed in the county board’s vote Tuesday and is having to figure out his next move. Theis said he’s retained an attorney who is currently weighing the best options for Theis and his restaurant.
“I’m not sure that we’ll be able to survive at all,” he said of the prognosis if the bar is forced to shut down again.
Da-Nite Tavern owner Christy Clutts was undeterred by Tuesday’s vote.
“It has not changed my plans,” she said of Tuesday’s vote and her intention to operate her bar the same way she has been. She criticized what she said was confusion on the part of state and federal officials — she said the constantly changing guidelines have created fear.
Clutts said there are vocal, angry voices on both sides of this issue. She said she and other business owners are not just after money — she said she cares for her customers like family. She pointed to supporting local fundraisers and even offering space for funeral gatherings because she said customers are more than just dollar signs. Clutts said she wants no one to be ill, but at the same time didn’t want anyone to question whether they can afford the light bill because they have been out of work.
“It is a very, very tough spot to be in,” she said.
Hagston said he knows that there could be pushback when the county begins enforcing the new amended ordinance Jan. 1. But he said he and his team will just be doing what they have been tasked with doing: protecting public health.
“Our goal is to protect public health and the mitigation measures that are in effect right now are designed to do that,” he said. But he was emphatic about another point.
“Our goal is not to shut down businesses.”
Jill Adams spoke to this point during Tuesday's meeting. She said it’s not a guarantee that restaurants or bars would be fined. All they had to do was comply with the mitigation efforts handed down by the state.
“It is within the control of the restaurants under the proposed ordinances if they are fined or not,” she said.
Statewide, Illinois State Police officials said its criminal investigation division has received about 185 complaints from local law enforcement agencies, departments of public health, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Liquor Control Commission and other law enforcement and prosecution partners. About 28 complaints from citizens have been handled by the ISP office of constituent affairs.
The ISP complaints address concerns related to businesses, public events and other entities from 51 counties that are not in compliance with the Democratic governor's executive orders and emergency rules implemented for the COVID-19 pandemic, state police said in a statement.
“Approximately 155 businesses have been visited either by local public health, or a combination of public health and DCI Special Agents, and most of the potential violations have been resolved through communication and coordination with business owners, managers and/or employees,” state police said.
What the future will hold for local businesses and these mitigation efforts is unclear, but one thing everyone agreed on was being tired of having to think about the subject.
“I just want normal,” Clutts said.
— Lee Enterprises staff contributed to this report.
