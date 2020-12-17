How will Jackson County's COVID-19 enforcement look after ordinance change?

“I’m not sure that we’ll be able to survive at all,” he said of the prognosis if the bar is forced to shut down again.

Da-Nite Tavern owner Christy Clutts was undeterred by Tuesday’s vote.

“It has not changed my plans,” she said of Tuesday’s vote and her intention to operate her bar the same way she has been. She criticized what she said was confusion on the part of state and federal officials — she said the constantly changing guidelines have created fear.

Clutts said there are vocal, angry voices on both sides of this issue. She said she and other business owners are not just after money — she said she cares for her customers like family. She pointed to supporting local fundraisers and even offering space for funeral gatherings because she said customers are more than just dollar signs. Clutts said she wants no one to be ill, but at the same time didn’t want anyone to question whether they can afford the light bill because they have been out of work.

“It is a very, very tough spot to be in,” she said.

Hagston said he knows that there could be pushback when the county begins enforcing the new amended ordinance Jan. 1. But he said he and his team will just be doing what they have been tasked with doing: protecting public health.