Howard, Hopkins square off in Republican race for Perry County sheriff

PINCKNEYVILLE - When incumbent Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis decided not to run for re-election, that opened the door for two other Republicans in next week's primary.

Chad Howard, of Pinckneyville, will compete for votes with John Hopkins, also of Pinckneyville.

Howard, 29, has been a full-time patrolman for rural Willisville since 2017. He previously worked as a part-time patrolman for the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

A 2011 PCHS grad, Howard said his lack of experience in the field is negated by his performance and leadership skills.

"I have always wanted to be sheriff," he said. "And a career in law enforcement is something I have looked forward to since I was in high school. What I have noticed in recent years is an increase in the county's crime rate and that is directly linked to a decrease in the budget. There aren't enough officers out on the streets. At last look, I believe there were only six deputies working for the county."

Howard said he has been successful at Willisville in finding strategic ways to raise new funds within the police department there.

"In my time at Willisville, we have purchased new squad cars, tasers, body cameras and protective vests. Through grants and better budgeting, we were also able to increase my position from part-time to full-time. It takes a lot of work, though. I've been involved in a lot of grant writing."

Howard said he is convinced he can turn the same trick at the county level if voted into office.

"I would bring back the housing of federal inmates, which provides revenue to the county and get involved with grant writing there like I am here with Willisville."

A veteran of the Marine Corps and still active with the Illinois Army National Guard, Howard said youthfulness brings energy and longevity.

"I'm not in this for the money. I truly want to serve the people of Perry County. I believe I can accomplish some great things if given the chance."

Several attempts to reach Hopkins Wednesday through Friday of this week was unsuccessful.

