Howard, Wilkins, Bacon claim GOP primary wins for sheriff in Perry, Union, Franklin counties

Newcomer Chad Howard stormed into the political arena with a decisive win over John Hopkins in the race for Perry County sheriff in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

With all 27 precincts reported, Howard amassed 1,464 votes as compared to Hopkins' 706 - better than a 2-to-1 margin of victory.

Howard, 29, has been a full-time patrolman for rural Willisville since 2017. He previously worked as a part-time patrolman for the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm pretty excited. It's quite a rush to win this race," Howard said. "I'm extremely humbled by the trust the voters have in me and will do everything within my power to reduce the crime rates in the county if I win in November. That will be my No. 1 priority. There is a large amount of people in our rural areas who have not seen deputies patrol their area in months. I would like to try to fix that."

A 2011 graduate of Pinckneyville High School, Howard said his lack of experience in the field is negated by his performance and leadership skills.

"I have always wanted to be sheriff," he said. "And a career in law enforcement is something I have looked forward to since I was in high school. What I have noticed in recent years is an increase in the county's crime rate and that is directly linked to a decrease in the budget. There aren't enough officers out on the streets. At last look, I believe there were only six deputies working for the county."

In Union County, David Wilkins won a narrow victory in the race for sheriff on the Republican ticket over Bryan Watkins, accumulating 1,449 votes to 1,254. Finishing third in the race was Robert McGee, who finished with 452 votes.

"I was expecting a close race and it was," Wilkins said. "I am speechless. It's an awesome feeling to win tonight. I thought all three of us were good candidates."

Wilkins, 50, is a native of Jonesboro and has lived there all his life. He is a 1989 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro High School and earned a general studies degree at Shawnee Community College with additional coursework at Southeastern Illinois College and SIU.

Wilkins went to police academy training at Belleville Area College. He has served as Chief of Police in Jonesboro for the last 10-plus years.

Wilkins will meet Democrat Dale Foster, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the November general election.

In the race for Franklin County Sheriff, Kyle Bacon captured the Republican primary over Ben Burkhamer. Bacon won by a rather wide margin, 2,961 votes (59%) as compared to Burkhamer's 1,061 (21%).

Bacon grew up in Benton and graduated from Benton High School, Rend Lake College and SIU. He worked as an officer in Nashville, Tennessee, for a few years before returning to Benton in 2001 and taking a job as a deputy sheriff.

Bacon said the sheriff has to manage the department and the people who work there. He feels his time as a deputy gives him unique experience to understand and do that job.

“A lot of people may not realize the Franklin County has a staff of 70 people and a $3 million budget,” Bacon said. “I think my time at the sheriff’s department has allowed me see what the office is and how to provide the best service.”

