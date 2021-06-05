Hundreds gather as Street Machine Nationals return to Du Quoin

The Graysons have been attending the Street Machine Nationals for years. They said they always enjoy the event and love seeing all the older cars gathered in one place.

Participants can show off the true performance of their ride in the Continental Tire Burnout Contest at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, as well as the Dyno Challenge at any time during the event. The Performance Marketplace featured industry-leading brands with the latest parts, products and services on hand. For those looking for hard-to-find parts and custom pieces, the Egyptian Antique Auto Club is hosting a swap meet.

“Obviously, folks have been cooped up for the last year and everyone just wants to get out and do something,” said Veneziano. “Folks can’t wait to show their cars off after having them in the garage for the last year-plus.

“The updated guidelines from the CDC and Perry County Health Department are in effect for fully vaccinated people no longer needing to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, but we still strongly encourage everyone to wear masks to keep people safe,” said Veneziano.