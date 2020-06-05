Hundreds march in Carbondale to 'demand justice for all black lives'

CARBONDALE — “We come in the name of peace … but we also come in the name of justice,” Travis Washington told a crowd of hundreds of marchers and demonstrators Friday during the Justice for George Floyd Protest in Carbondale.
The event, like hundreds across the country, was organized in response to the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody — he was pinned to the ground by three officers on Memorial Day in Minneapolis while a fourth officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. The scene was taped by a bystander and sparked outrage across the United States.
Here’s an sky shot of the demostrators in #Carbondale making their way through town. They’re chanting “F— @realDonaldTrump.” #SouthernIllinois pic.twitter.com/6IvxY15Fr2— Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) June 5, 2020
This was the second mass demonstration in Carbondale since Floyd’s death and saw nearly 800 people gather at the Civic Center, and then march to the city’s police department.
This was not just about George Floyd, demonstrators said, but about the many persons of color who die at the hands of police in the U.S.
“I’m forgetting the names,” Washington said as he rattled off a laundry list of unarmed black men and women who have died from interactions with police.
“Today we are marching for ancestors,” Kacia Houston said into a bullhorn in front of the police department. “We demand justice for all black lives."
Houston told the crowd that she and others were tired of being told to wait for justice and reform. She and others said they have been waiting for nearly 400 years since the first enslaved persons were brought from Africa.
“Imagine 400 years of being sick and tired,” she said. “We want it now.”
Jerricha Griffin picked up this history lesson in her address to the crowd at the end of the march.
She said the U.S., even before it was an established country, employed centuries of legal oppression of black and minority persons.
“We’re not new to this. We are true to this,” she said of black protests over their treatment at the hands of white oppressors.
Griffin said people in the black community have a shared history of trauma rooted in oppression, and their ways of life are often shaped by this trauma. But, she was quick to point out that many are not living with post-traumatic stress. This is because the trauma is not yet over. She said she and other black Americans live with CTSD — continuous traumatic stress disorder. She said military veterans or police officers are treated for these conditions while black and brown people are not.
“We don’t get understanding. We get murdered,” Griffin said.
The #Carbondale group is waiting for the @Amtrak train to pass. They’re singing “lean on me” while rallying against the death of #GeorgeFloyd while in police custody. #SouthernIllinois pic.twitter.com/PBghId1EOG— Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) June 5, 2020
Michael Coleman organized the event Friday and said he was surprised by the turnout. He said he began planning the event after he felt called to be more involved than simply marching.
“I was like, ‘Michael, why are you waiting for someone to come and, you know, create this,’” he recalled asking himself.
He said he looked and there weren’t events scheduled in Carbondale and so he got to work talking with friends and watching his idea grow.
He said the experience of leading Friday’s march and seeing his work pay off with a huge, diverse response was “validating and humbling.”
To those who may doubt the prevalence of racism and oppression and Southern Illinois, he had a suggestion.
“Just reach out,” he said to those who may have doubts about the black or minority experience in Southern Illinois. “Ask them their experiences.”
As for the future, Coleman said he planned on organizing more events but said he hopes the work expands beyond just him.
“I just want people to have the conversation,” he said.
He said it was his idea to have as many community resources available as possible at Friday’s march. He wanted everyone to have tools at their fingertips to get involved.
“There’s no excuse if you want to make change that you can’t make change,” he said.
