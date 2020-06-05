Hundreds march in Carbondale to 'demand justice for all black lives'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — “We come in the name of peace … but we also come in the name of justice,” Travis Washington told a crowd of hundreds of marchers and demonstrators Friday during the Justice for George Floyd Protest in Carbondale.

The event, like hundreds across the country, was organized in response to the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody — he was pinned to the ground by three officers on Memorial Day in Minneapolis while a fourth officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. The scene was taped by a bystander and sparked outrage across the United States.

This was the second mass demonstration in Carbondale since Floyd’s death and saw nearly 800 people gather at the Civic Center, and then march to the city’s police department.

This was not just about George Floyd, demonstrators said, but about the many persons of color who die at the hands of police in the U.S.

“I’m forgetting the names,” Washington said as he rattled off a laundry list of unarmed black men and women who have died from interactions with police.

“Today we are marching for ancestors,” Kacia Houston said into a bullhorn in front of the police department. “We demand justice for all black lives."