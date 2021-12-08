I-57 improvements in Southern Illinois start next month as part of $268 million program

BENTON – New improvements to I-57 are set to start next month as part of a $268 million Rebuild Illinois program.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation and local officials announced on Wednesday the next phase of widening Interstate 57 to six lanes from north of Illinois 149 to south of Illinois 154.

"Today I'm proud to announce the most significant investment in I-57 since its original development,” Pritzker said. “This major upgrade comes after we've already completed a successful, six-lane expansion along the Johnston City stretch of I-57 in 2020 and launched the ongoing West Frankfort renovations.”

One of the goals of the project is to update I-57 to meet the increased traffic volume and congestion.

"The I-57 corridor is one of the most important in our system, but it's prone to backups and congestion that can spill over into neighboring communities," Omer Osman, IDOT Secretary, said. "Under Gov. Pritzker, we are transforming I-57 to accommodate 21st century transportation, as we are doing throughout Southern Illinois and the entire state.”

In Southern Illinois, I-57 is part of the National Highway Freight Network, carrying more than 40,000 vehicles a day, 14,000 of which are trucks, according to a news release.

The I-57 improvements will add a third lane in each direction along one of the country's critical freight and travel corridors.

Next month $67.6 million of advances for the project will start and will last through 2025.

Nine miles of I-57 will be expanded to six lanes from north of Illinois 149 to south of Illinois 154.

They will also be installing median barriers, resurface the existing lanes, update deficient guardrails and add rumble strips.

Two lanes will remain open during construction as much as possible, with overnight lane closures until the project wraps up.

The bridges over the Big Muddy River will also be replaced.

About $28.4 million in motor fuel tax revenues will advance local projects for the counties of Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, White and Williamson.

Also, $33.5 million as part of $1.5 billion earmarked for municipal, township, and county projects statewide in Rebuild Illinois has been awarded to local governments in District 9 for road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs.

Another goal of the project is to create thousands of construction and permanent jobs.

Graduates of the Highway Construction Careers Training Program, an IDOT initiative in partnership with John A. Logan College in Carterville, are going to be working on the project.

The IDOT initiative is meant to provide minority and female students the opportunity to get on-the-job experience toward full-time work and a career in the construction trades.

Rebuild Illinois was passed in 2019 and is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth.

Previous I-57 projects, completed in 2020, expanded the interstate for 4.5 miles south of West Frankfort.

That project is set to end next year.

Rebuild Illinois is also investing $164 million to complete the expansion of I-57 in future years to Mount Vernon, as well as replacing bridges over Marcum Branch, Gun Creek, Dodds Creek and reconstructing the I-57/64 interchange with Illinois 15.

"This collaboration and investment between the federal and state government is an example of great work being done to ensure drivers have smooth roads and the safest route on Illinois roadways,” state Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said. "Portions of Interstate 57 remain congested creating serious challenges and posing dangerous risks. By investing in Illinois' infrastructure, we are investing in jobs and our local economy, which will continue to put southern Illinois on the map for years to come."

