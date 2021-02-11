'I didn't have typical symptoms': Murphysboro nurse thought his heart attack was something else.

Dr. Son Le, interventional cardiologist at SIH Prairie Heart Institute, said Saunders arrived at Memorial around midnight with chest pain. They already knew he was having a heart attack and had determined he had a blockage in the artery on the bottom of his heart.

Le said opening the artery usually takes care of the problem. In the cath lab, Le found something unexpected.

“His artery was very complex, because it was not a straightforward artery. It was like a corkscrew. It is a very irregular type of artery. There were many blockages in the proximal and distal parts of the artery,” Le said.

The procedure was more difficult because Le had to go into the heart through an artery in the arm using a small catheter. The catheter makes it harder to get equipment to the heart.

“He had so much there, I struggled to fix all the areas. I opened the artery, but I couldn’t fix them all. I couldn’t bring the stent in,” Le said.

At 3 a.m., the team was tired and the catheter was getting soft, so Le made the decision to stop trying to clear more of that artery and look at the rest of Saunders’ heart. He found a lot of problems on the left side of Saunders’ heart in the front, back and widow-maker arteries — all of them.