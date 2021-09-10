'I don't want us to forget': Carol Marin on the legacy of 9/11

A: You learn because you practice it, how to keep your head about you, how to control what you may be feeling on behalf of explaining it to someone else. It's not that you're not human. On the set with Dan Rather that terrible day, I really struggled because I had not even yet absorbed the size of the calamity. I was still trying to figure out what happened on West Street when the north tower came down on me.

So in the middle of these things, you're also trying to grasp the size of it, because you don't know yet, and tell it well enough that you know you're giving your steps as your understanding grows.

People ask me all the time if it happened again, would I go? And you know the answer, right, Rob? It's what we do. It's what we do. And we're proud that it's what we do. So you report for duty. I'm not glad, God knows, that this thing happened. But I'm grateful that I could be there.

Q: What do you think when you see the tape with Dan Rather?

A: It's hard for me to watch ... There's a place you saw where my voice wobbles a bit because I was so in awe of the different people that helped me — the firefighter, the police officer, the paramedics, the bus driver. I was aware that my job was to get back to CBS and tell whatever part of the story I knew.