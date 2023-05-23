I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

The screams are even louder in the heat and humidity of a Southern Illinois summer. Fortunately, as summer in Southern Illinois creeps around the corner, so does Brendan Tolan and his fleet of American Ice Cream trucks.

For more than a dozen years, Brendan Tolan and his fleet of trucks have been handing out refreshing treats to children – and adults – along sidewalks, at businesses, near ball fields and at parks.

“People are always excited about the ice cream truck,” Tolan, whose operation includes five trucks, said. “People want to have a good time and want to enjoy themselves. The ice cream truck is part of that.”

Tolan said a curbside visit to the ice cream truck for a frozen treat harkens back to a simpler time.

“Everything is moving so fast in today’s society, I’m slowing it down to 5 miles-per-hour,” he explains with a grin. “This is where people can take a minute, step out of their door, put a hand up and get a little something. It’s family fun and it’s for everyone. It takes people back to when they were a kid and didn’t have a power bill or a wireless phone bill and all they had to do was make sure they had a few bucks in their pocket for ice cream.”

He also suggested the nostalgic consistency of ice cream trucks.

“I think the iconic part is that it is something that families have participated in for generations and it is the continuation of people wanting to keep some of the things that are disappearing from their neighborhoods,” he said. “It’s something that hasn’t changed over the years.”

American Ice Cream’s five trucks cover the entire Southern Illinois region, but stick to a somewhat regular schedule so regulars know when to expect to hear the familiar music – children’s ditties, songs from movies and Christmas music.

The music plays constantly, working as a beacon for the young and hungry. He says he hears it in his head even when he is away from the truck. Tolan says he is often asked why the ice cream trucks often play Christmas music even in the heat of July. His answer is two-fold.

“Well, we don’t run at Christmas and so it’s a reminder that you need to get me a present early,” he jokes. “Seriously, the Christmas music brings you back to the simpler times of your life – waiting to run downstairs and all of the excitement that brings. I’m hoping we bring the same sense of joy.”

For Tolan, the ice cream business is one of finding joy in making others happy.

“I’m selling memories,” he said.