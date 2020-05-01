IDNR opens Kinkaid, Murphysboro lakes after all

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MURPHYSBORO — For the second time this week, it has been announced that Lake Murphysboro and Lake Kinkaid state parks will be open. The announcement came after a confusing week for residents and local officials trying to keep up with the state’s decision-making.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens wrote on Facebook Monday that he had received word that the two lakes would be opened as part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s modified stay-home order last week — he began easing restrictions on some parks and other recreational activities in the state. Pritzker had earlier ordered parks and nonessential businesses to close to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement had to be walked back on Wednesday, though, after Stephens was told that he and others had been given bad information. Stephens told The Southern that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources kept two internal lists — one for parks to open Friday and one for parks to open some time later. The people who reported Kinkaid and Murphysboro lakes would open had used the wrong list, he said.

Stephens was not happy that he had offered his constituents hope, and then had to take it back.

Stephens was further surprised Friday when he heard residents talking about both lakes being opened, and then he got official confirmation from the IDNR.