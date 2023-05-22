The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that it will start its three-phase major improvement plan for a stretch of interstate that runs through Jefferson county.

Work will begin on May 22, impacting Interstate 64 which runs from west of Mount Vernon to the Jefferson-Washington County line.

The project will cost $94 million, taking a hefty chunk out of the state's annual transportation budget of $3.72 billion, but the plan will take place over the next few years.

The seasonal construction plan has three stages. During the first stage, which begins this week, drivers should expect lane closures on I-64 from from west of Mount Vernon to the Jefferson-Washington County line, though at a minimum one lane will be open to traffic. IDOT workers will patch pavement, replace shoulders, and build crossovers, which creates a place for workers by shifting one traffic lane to the other side of road using temporary k-rail. The first stage is expected to completed by the fall.

During the next stage, which begins in spring 2024, workers will build new concrete pavement and make improvements to the bridge in the westbound lanes. During this stage, drivers should expect lane closures as well, because lanes will be shifted around. The stage two project is expected to end in the fall of 2024.

The third and final stage, beginning in spring 2025, will have workers doing the same thing they did to the westbound lanes to the eastbound, laying down new concrete road and improving the bridge. Expect closures and delays with this stage, as well. IDOT says I-64 three-stage major improvement plan will be wrapped up all and all by the fall of 2025.

The I-64 project is just one of many IDOT plans to do. There is over 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million bridge decks to work on through the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which infrastructure investment will cost taxpayers a total of $33.2 billion to make improvements to all the different modes of transportation, not just highways.

In the first three years of Rebuild Illinois, about $8.6 billion of improvements have been made statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements, IDOT says.

IDOT reminds us that work zone awareness and safety keeps both workers and drivers alive. You should always drive without distractions like cellphones or super loud music, but especially driving through a construction zone. IDOT urges motorists to look out for flaggers, and read all the signs in work zones, and to obey reduced speed limits. If you can, consider travel through construction areas during off-hours, to reduce traffic and so traffic accidents. Move over for workers when you can, and give heavy vehicles like semis and large trucks enough room to operate safely in the reduced road width of work zones.

It is commonly thought that workers are the most vulnerable during work zone related car incidents. But the facts show otherwise. From 2012-2019, there were 6,406 traffic accidents in work zones alone, and of those, 1,735 people were injured, works and drivers. Of the 159 people who unfortunately died in the work zone car accidents, only six of those were actually workers. The vast majority who died were motorists.

Road construction is never convenient, but it is necessary for a smooth ride and economy. A little knowledge about what to expect saves time and headache when traveling. And keeping in mind a few pointers on safety while you find yourself driving through the bright orange work zone could just save a workers life – or, what's more likely, your own.

If you want more info on Illinois road construction and plans, IDOT's Twitter is @IDOTDistrict9 for District Nine. You can also view construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.