IDOT asking for public comments about IL 37 improvements

MARION - The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for the community’s input as the state agency makes changes to Route 37.

The new IDOT project, designed to improve safety in the corridor, is currently in the early phase I stage of planning. The improvements begin near Wildcat Drive and will continue south ending near Illinois 148.

Marion Mayor Michael Absher said he is particularly interested in the possibility of improving the the Wildcat and Court Street intersection.

“We will be respectfully weighing in during the comment period to re-state and ask for consideration for the reformatting of the Wildcat/Court St intersection to be included in this project,” Absher said. “We will also be offering to assist them materially to help this happen. We believe it is vital to do so before a tragic accident occurs, and to aid in traffic flow both onto and off of Wildcat.”

It will consist of milling and resurfacing the existing two-lane road, constructing 5-foot asphalt and 3-foot aggregate shoulders, grading new ditches and extending or replacing culverts.

The milling and resurfacing project is expected to begin late summer 2023 and extend through 2024, according to IDOT.

The project will also create a northbound right-turn lane at Lake of Egypt Road.

Rather than hosting a regular public meeting for the project, IDOT has set up a website where the public can leave comments from Dec. 1 through Dec. 15.

The website can be accessed at the link: https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-37-to-IL-148.html.

“I believe this is an opportunity for the residents in the area, school officials, and travelers of that area to put forth their thoughts to IDOT during the public comment period as to that intersection [Wildcat and Court Street] and its deficiencies,” Absher said.

The public can also mail their comments to the Illinois Department of Transportation at P.O. Box 100 Carbondale, IL 62903.

Individuals can view aerial photos of the area and data on crashes that occurred on various roads involved in the project on the website as well.

People without internet access can contact IDOT District 9’s Project Engineer Valerie Rolla at 618-549-2171 for more information about the project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0