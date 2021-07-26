IDOT Awards $4M for construction of the Crab Orchard Greenway trail

Study prompts plan

A few years ago, a study by SIMPO, with cooperation from IDOT, CONWR and the SIMPO local members, established an overall plan for bike and pedestrian accommodations in conjunction with planned improvements to Route 13.

Prior to this study, IDOT had completed several segments of multi-use trail complying with the Illinois Highway Cody's "complete streets" provisions, which states, in part, "Bicycle and pedestrian ways shall be given full consideration in the planning and development of transportation facilities."

It also states: "In or within one mile of an urban area, bicycle, and pedestrian ways shall be established in conjunction with the construction, reconstruction or other change of any State transportation facility."

The study focused on recommending a route that would be safe for a wide range of users and would attract the most users while also providing recreational opportunities within the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

SIMPO and The Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission, in concert with the local government partners and agencies, continue efforts to secure funding to complete additional segments of the trail.