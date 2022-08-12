IDOT discusses new and in-progress road construction projects

CARBONDALE — As construction continues on Illinois Route 13, new projects are expected to begin.

Road construction in Southern Illinois has people talking. Doug Helfrich, an engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation District 9, said IDOT is working on several projects throughout Southern Illinois.

A lot of the projects involve adding and resurfacing lanes on Illinois 13/127, Interstate 24, and Interstate 57 across the southern region.

The redesign of the intersection of Reed Station Road and Illinois 13/127 is expected to be completed by the end of the month. IDOT has been expanding Illinois 13/127 in both directions and had to reshape the intersection to accommodate the additional lanes.

Helfrich said they have been working on this project prior to 2011, adding lanes and resurfacing from Marion to Carterville.

IDOT is completing a similar project on Old Illinois 13 between Giant City Road and Spillway Road.

IDOT is currently working on Illinois 13/127 at Carrier Mills to Harrisburg to construct a restricted crossing U-turn intersection (RCUT) and a left turn configuration, as well as resurfacing existing lanes.

On Illinois 13/127 from Ava Road to Grange Hall Road, another RCUT and additional lanes are being constructed.

There are six miles of construction – Illinois 13 from Orchard Dr. in Carbondale to the Big Muddy Bridge in Murphysboro – coming to an end soon.

Two projects on I-57 and I-24 are also ending soon.

A project on I-57 runs from West Frankfort to Benton. Both the northbound and southbound lanes are being expanded to three lanes and will be resurfaced. The project is expected to be completed this November.

The project on I-24 is from the Ohio River bridge to the Johnson-Massac county line. The bridge work is complete, and resurfacing is expected to finish by Nov. 22.

US-51 from Industrial Park Road to Grant Way in Du Quoin covers 18 miles of construction. IDOT is adding asphalt shoulders to the road and concrete patching to the lanes. This project is expected to be completed by Oct. 31. This project is currently underway.

New projects in district 9 are expected by the next construction season in 2023.

On Illinois 13 from the Jackson county line to Spillway Road, there will be concrete patching.

On I-57 and I-24 from the Johnson and Massac county line through Vienna, IDOT is planning to pave the asphalt and do bridge work. The expected start date is November of 2023.

In Pinckneyville, IDOT is planning on realigning Illinois Rt 13/127 west and adding a signalized intersection. It is a mile-long reconstruction, going east of the courthouse. Two buildings will be demolished in the process. It is expected to start next March.

Two more projects are expected to be completed at a later date.

Helfrich said the Rebuild Illinois program funded a lot of these projects and is helping IDOT make the roads better in district 9.