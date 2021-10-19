IDOT requests public comment on proposed Herrin Road extension

The Illinois Department of Public Transportation is asking the public to comment and share their thoughts regarding the proposed extension of Herrin Road from Cambria Road to County Line Road in Williamson County.

Instead of hosting a public meeting on the topic, IDOT created a website to encourage comments and share updates on the project, according to a release from the department.

The website can be accessed at https://bit.ly/HerrinRoadExtension-VirtualPIM.

There are plans for two alignment alternatives to extend Herrin Road from the existing roundabout at Cambria Road to the proposed roundabout being developed by others as part of the Reed Station Road improvements in Jackson and Williamson counties near Walker’s Bluff, according to a release from IDOT.

The proposed roadway will be like the existing Herrin Road with one lane in each direction and asphalt shoulders.

Physical copies of the project materials will also be available at the Illinois Department of Transportation District 9 office from Oct. 18 through the end of the day on Nov. 1.

The District 9 office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is located at 2801 W. Murphysboro Road in Carbondale.

All comments received by Nov. 15, will become part of the official public meeting record.

Written comments not submitted electronically should be sent to: Illinois Department of Transportation P.O. Box 100 Carbondale, IL 62903 Attn: Keith Roberts, IDOT Acting Region 5 Engineer.

Those without internet access can contact IDOT District 9’s Program Development Engineer Carrie Nelsen at (618) 549-2171 ext. 280 for more information about the project.

