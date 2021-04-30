 Skip to main content
IDOT seeks public comment on proposed Illinois 146 improvements in Johnson County
urgent
Johnson County

IDOT seeks public comment on proposed Illinois 146 improvements in Johnson County

CARBONDALE — The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more and comment about proposed improvements to Illinois 146 from U.S. 45 to west of Interstate 24 located in Vienna.

Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT will share details on the project and encourage public participation from May 3 to May 17 through a new website, www.idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-146-Widening.

The website launches Monday, May 3. 

IDOT has identified an improvement to widen and resurface Illinois 146 from the Vienna City Park east to a new roundabout at the intersection of Red Bud Lane/Old Metropolis Road.

Funding for the project is included in the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The widening and resurfacing project is expected to be underway during the 2023 construction season.

At IDOT's new project website, the public can view aerial photography with proposed improvements, a simulation of the roundabout, proposed typical sections, a safety overview and comment online.

Physical copies of the project materials will be on display at the Vienna City Hall, 205 N. Fourth Street. All comments received by May 21 will become part of the official public meeting record.

Written comments not submitted via the website should be sent to:

Illinois Department of Transportation

P.O. Box 100

Carbondale, IL 62903

Attn: Keith Roberts, IDOT Acting Region 5 Engineer

People without internet access can contact IDOT District 9’s Program Development Engineer Carrie Nelsen at 618-549-2171 ext. 280 for more information about the project.

