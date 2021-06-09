IDOT wants your suggestions on the state's rail system

The Illinois Department of Transportation needs your help to develop a statewide rail plan and to inform on its ongoing state long-range transportation plan.

IDOT is inviting the public to participate in a new study assessing the state’s rail system.

The goal is to gather public comments and suggestions on the current conditions of the state’s rail system, as well as concerns about capacity and safety challenges to help identify potential improvements and solutions.

Comments will be collected through June 14 at illinoisrailneeds.org. The site includes a short video, informational displays and a link to a survey.

Participation in the Illinois Rail Needs Assessment Survey will give stakeholders and the public the opportunity to identify infrastructure issues that are reducing the efficiency of the transportation network in Illinois, according to Paul Wappel, public information officer for IDOT.

The survey will provide IDOT with a clear understanding of the needs and strategies for improving the existing rail system, what limitations are present, and what improvements can be considered for the future.