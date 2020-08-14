IDPH: 4 Southern Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19 spread

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health said that four Southern Illinois counties — Jefferson, Perry, Franklin and Union — are at a warning level for COVID-19 based on meeting two or more risk indicators.

They are among 14 counties at a warning level statewide.

The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday through Saturday of the prior week. Perry County is listed at a warning level for the third week in a row, and Union County for a second week in a row.

Meanwhile, three Southern Illinois counties listed at a warning level by IDPH last week fell off the list this week: Jackson, Saline and Williamson.

Union County is at a warning level again because of its high new case rate and positivity rate. But it did see improvements in the week ending Aug. 8, the most recent for which data is available, compared to the week ending Aug. 1. Its case rate of 202 new diagnoses of COVID-19 per 100,000 people fell to 107 new diagnoses per 100,000 people. And its testing positivity rate fell from 15.7% to 8.9%.

The state’s target is for counties to keep their case rates below 50 new cases per 100,000 people and testing positivity rates below 8%.