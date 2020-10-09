IDPH: 7 Southern Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19 spread this week

Seven Southern Illinois counties are on Illinois Department of Public Health's list of counties considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

A total of 26 counties are on the list, which is updated weekly on Fridays. In Southern Illinois, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, Saline and Union counties are listed. The seven counties reflect an increase from last week, when three counties — Massac, Pulaski and Saline — were considered at warning level.

The metrics reflect data from the Sunday to Saturday of the prior week.

Reasons for counties reaching a warning level vary, IDPH said in a news release, but some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, university and college parties, college sports teams, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to IDPH, public health officials are observing businesses "blatantly" disregarding mitigation measures. IDPH also said officials have noted people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings.