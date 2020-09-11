IDPH: Jackson, Williamson and Pulaski counties at warning level for COVID-19 spread

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three Southern Illinois counties — Jackson, Williamson and Pulaski — are at a warning level for COVID-19 spread out of 30 statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH releases a warning level list weekly, which the department says is intended to help local citizens and officials make informed decisions about gatherings and mitigation policies.

Jackson and Williamson counties both exceeded 1,000 cases of COVID-19 late last week, as measured since the pandemic began. Jackson County has been listed by IDPH at a warning level in the past, but had fallen off the list for several weeks running. Many of Jackson County's recently reported cases involve young people, some of which are affiliated with Southern Illinois University.

Williamson County has been listed at a warning level for several consecutive weeks as the county has experienced a recent spike in cases. More than 700 Williamson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past month, and 22 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since Aug. 10. To date, six nursing homes in Williamson County have experienced outbreaks, accounting for 163 cases and 13 deaths, according to the latest data available from IDPH.