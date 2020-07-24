IDPH: Randolph County at 'warning level' for spread of COVID-19

CHESTER — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday afternoon that Randolph County has reached a "warning level" for spread of COVID-19 based on meeting two or more risk indicators.
Statewide, IDPH has reported four counties at a warning level; the others are Adams, LaSalle and Peoria counties in central Illinois.
IDPH said that these counties have seen outbreaks associated with business and risk behavior. In Randolph County, that includes numerous bars failing to comply with social distancing and mask requirements, and large gatherings including a party that more than 200 people attended.
In a news release, IDPH said it uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.
The state evaluates whether to issue a warning based on the following risk factors:
• an area sees 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people;
• the number of people with COVID-19 dying increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks;
• the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%;
• there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region;
• the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks;
• the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks;
• an examination of the number of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks.
Randolph County's warning level label was based on the county meeting three risk factors: a case rate over the past week of 150 people per 100,000, among the state's highest; a testing positivity rate of 8.1% — just over the state's 8% target but significantly higher than many surrounding Southern Illinois counties; and insufficient testing based on the positivity rate.
Though the warning label was triggered for Randolph County, the county did not report any deaths over the time frame considered and its ER and ICU admission rate remained low. That said, health officials warn that those factors could begin to worsen over time if efforts are not taken to address the spread.
Among clusters of outbreaks in Randolph County, the state-run Chester Mental Health Center has had 44 employees and seven patients test positive, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services. Not all of these cases are new, but many are. According to IDHS, four employees and one resident have recovered to date.
These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do, IDPH said. The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.
A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|33
|0
|22
|Franklin
|93
|0
|45
|Gallatin
|34
|0
|6
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|6
|Hardin
|9
|0
|2
|Jackson
|460
|19
|348
|Jefferson
|161
|14
|124
|Johnson
|46
|0
|21
|Massac
|28
|0
|11
|Perry
|83
|1
|62
|Pope
|4
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|89
|0
|58
|Randolph
|403
|7
|330
|Saline
|73
|0
|13
|Union
|252
|18
|189
|Williamson
|243
|4
|150
|White
|41
|0
|14
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
