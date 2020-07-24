IDPH: Randolph County at 'warning level' for spread of COVID-19

• the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks;

• the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks;

• an examination of the number of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks.

Randolph County's warning level label was based on the county meeting three risk factors: a case rate over the past week of 150 people per 100,000, among the state's highest; a testing positivity rate of 8.1% — just over the state's 8% target but significantly higher than many surrounding Southern Illinois counties; and insufficient testing based on the positivity rate.

Though the warning label was triggered for Randolph County, the county did not report any deaths over the time frame considered and its ER and ICU admission rate remained low. That said, health officials warn that those factors could begin to worsen over time if efforts are not taken to address the spread.