If you have symptoms of COVID-19, here's what to do

A lot of well-meaning people are sharing some misinformation about testing for COVID-19 on social media platforms.

Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, wants to set people straight, explaining what to do if one has symptoms that could be caused by COVID-19.

“If you are at home and have symptoms, contact your health care provider. Don’t contact your local health department. It does not have ability to test for the virus,” Hagston said.

A health care provider will discuss symptoms with a patient, travel history and any known exposure to a person who has tested positive for the virus.

If one need to go into a doctor’s office, they will give specific instructions on what to do.

At the office, one's health care provider may run a rapid flu test or respiratory viral panel. Those tests help rule out anything more common.

“Based upon that evaluation, your health care provider will decide whether or not to request COVID-19 testing,” Hagston said.

As of Monday, a physician or other health care provider may contact the local health department to get authorization for running a test through state public health lab or use a commercial laboratory.