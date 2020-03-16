If you have symptoms of COVID-19, here's what to do

A lot of well-meaning people are sharing some misinformation about testing for COVID-19 on social media platforms.
Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, wants to set people straight, explaining what to do if one has symptoms that could be caused by COVID-19.
“If you are at home and have symptoms, contact your health care provider. Don’t contact your local health department. It does not have ability to test for the virus,” Hagston said.
A health care provider will discuss symptoms with a patient, travel history and any known exposure to a person who has tested positive for the virus.
If one need to go into a doctor’s office, they will give specific instructions on what to do.
At the office, one's health care provider may run a rapid flu test or respiratory viral panel. Those tests help rule out anything more common.
“Based upon that evaluation, your health care provider will decide whether or not to request COVID-19 testing,” Hagston said.
As of Monday, a physician or other health care provider may contact the local health department to get authorization for running a test through state public health lab or use a commercial laboratory.
“In the beginning, the state public health labs were the only ones able to run the test,” Hagston said. “In the past week or two, several commercial labs have validated testing, including Quest, LabCorp.”
He said the health departments are using a matrix from IDPH to see if a potential test candidate meets the criteria. If the case is still unclear after all that, IDPH can make a determination.
In that interim between testing and results, Hagston said people should be self-quarantining.
Since the rate of testing has picked up, it takes longer to get test results. The IDPH says test results are taking one to two days, while private labs have results in one to four days.
“Guidance is changing almost daily, but we have a lot of knowledgeable and dedicated people working in public health and health care organizations to tackle this daunting issue,” Hagston said.
Southern Illinois Healthcare established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline for people who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms consistent with the virus, including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. The number is 1-844-988-7800. Clinicians will answer questions, assess each caller and advise on next steps for evaluation or potential testing in accordance with current IDPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
More information about COVID-19 is available at sih.net; dph.illinois.gov; and cdc.gov.
