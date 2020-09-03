Illinois 14 to be closed near Franklin-Hamilton County line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling on Illinois 14 near the Franklin-Hamilton County line of an upcoming road closure beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Illinois 14 will be closed between Thompsonville Road and the Franklin-Hamilton County line, weather permitting. The closure is expected to last for 16 days and the road is anticipated to be open by Wednesday, Sept. 24.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the removal and replacement of several drainage structures and for the construction of a temporary road to be used during mine subsidence activities along Illinois 14.

Motorists should follow the marked detour route.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0