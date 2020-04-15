Illinois 142 to be closed for road work between McLeansboro and Dahlgren

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling on Illinois 142 between McLeansboro and Dahlgren in Hamilton County of an upcoming road closure beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Illinois 142 will be closed between Third Street in Delafield and County Road 500 E/Hamilton County Coal entrance, approximately 6 miles northwest of McLeansboro, weather permitting. The road is expected to be open by 6 a.m. Monday, April 20.
This closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of a drainage structure.
Motorists should seek an alternate route.
Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure.
For IDOT District 9 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
— The Southern
