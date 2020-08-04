You have permission to edit this article.
Illinois 146 railroad crossing will be closed near Ware next week
Union County

Illinois 146 railroad crossing will be closed near Ware next week

  • Updated
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, there will be a road closure at the railroad crossing on Illinois 146 near Ware, just east of the intersection at Illinois 3.

The closure will conclude at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Crews from Union Pacific Railroad will be removing and replacing the railroad crossing surface.

There will be no traffic permitted through the crossing during the repairs. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of the marked detour should be considered.

— The Southern

