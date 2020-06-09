Illinois American Water takes over Rosiclare's municipal water, sewer systems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROSICLARE — Illinois American Water has taken over the city of Rosiclare’s municipal wastewater and drinking water production systems, and plans to invest millions into upgrading them.

Mayor Roy Tolbert said his small Hardin County city of about 1,000 people began exploring the option of a sale last year as it faced the prospect of having to pay huge sums of money to bring the systems into compliance with environmental standards.

The Rosiclare City Council voted to move forward with a sale about a year ago. Finalizing it required the approval of the Illinois Commerce Commission, which recently signed off on the $600,000 deal.

“We just didn’t have the money,” Tolbert told The Southern Illinoisan last week. “The board decided the best thing to do is to privatize it.”

Rosiclare follows in the footsteps of a multitude of other small and mid-sized cities choosing to privatize as aging municipal waterworks systems face costly and sophisticated upgrade needs.

Tolbert said some of the infrastructure dates back to the 1930s.

The purchase adds about 377 wastewater customers to Illinois American Water’s Southern Illinois service area, according to a news release from the company.