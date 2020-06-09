Illinois American Water takes over Rosiclare's municipal water, sewer systems

ROSICLARE — Illinois American Water has taken over the city of Rosiclare’s municipal wastewater and drinking water production systems, and plans to invest millions into upgrading them.
Mayor Roy Tolbert said his small Hardin County city of about 1,000 people began exploring the option of a sale last year as it faced the prospect of having to pay huge sums of money to bring the systems into compliance with environmental standards.
The Rosiclare City Council voted to move forward with a sale about a year ago. Finalizing it required the approval of the Illinois Commerce Commission, which recently signed off on the $600,000 deal.
“We just didn’t have the money,” Tolbert told The Southern Illinoisan last week. “The board decided the best thing to do is to privatize it.”
Rosiclare follows in the footsteps of a multitude of other small and mid-sized cities choosing to privatize as aging municipal waterworks systems face costly and sophisticated upgrade needs.
Tolbert said some of the infrastructure dates back to the 1930s.
The purchase adds about 377 wastewater customers to Illinois American Water’s Southern Illinois service area, according to a news release from the company.
The deal makes the city of Rosiclare a sale-for-resale water service customer. The city maintains ownership of the water distribution system, and Illinois American Water will operate it on a contract basis under city guidance. “Illinois American Water has proudly served Hardin County since 2014 and we’ve been operating in Southern Illinois for 145 years. Our team of experts is well-positioned to serve Rosiclare,” said Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner.
The company anticipates investing about $5 million into upgrading Rosiclare’s wastewater and drinking water production systems. That includes added security features and new technology for the drinking water system, and upgrades to the high service pump station.
Wastewater system upgrades to make the system more environmentally friendly are also expected, the company said. Additional plant upgrades will be planned and phased in to maintain continued compliance into the years ahead.
Tolbert, the mayor, said no city workers lost their jobs in the transition. Employees were provided the option of continuing to work for the city or to transition to Illinois American, he said. All chose to transition to the company because it could offer better pay and benefits, he said.
“One stipulation that we always said, the employees have got to have a job,” Tolbert said. “And they told us that every system they bought they always kept the water people and the sewer people working.”
Tolbert said the decision for the city to privatize its waterworks operation wasn’t an easy one, but budget realities made it the only viable option.
“We’re just trying to do the best for Rosiclare,” he said.
